Holiday greetings across the state

It’s all about connections – two hours of them. The holiday season is a time to remember friends and relatives in other places, and you’ll hear plenty of that… on the next Talk of Alaska. It’s an annual Tradition to devote one special two-hour show a year to nothing but good wishes sent out state-wide. It’s a rewarding experience to share all that holiday cheer, whether you call yourself, or simply listen in. People are already making their lists. That’s the special two-hour Holiday Edition of Talk of Alaska Tuesday morning from 10 to noon.

HOST: Steve Heimel

GUESTS:

Callers from around the state

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.