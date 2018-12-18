Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Alaska Permanent Fund looks to pay investment managers incentives

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The corporation and its board of trustees argue the policy could help recruit talented managers. But it’s up to Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration and the Alaska Legislature to make it happen.

Sitka Tribe of Alaska sues state, claiming mismanagement of herring fishery

Katherine Rose, KCAW – Sitka

A tribal government is filing suit against the state of Alaska, alleging mismanagement of the Sitka sac roe herring fishery.

Alaska governor examines gas line project before weighing in

Associated Press

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration says the new Alaska governor is learning more about the $43 billion liquefied natural gas project before he sets a course.

Farm bill’s untold story: What Congress did for fish sticks

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

The national school lunch program has for decades required school districts to buy American-made food. But twice-frozen Russian pollock, processed in China, is on the lunch tray in many U.S. schools. Sen. Dan Sullivan pressed Congress to close that loophole.

Former manager charged with embezzling from village utility

Associated Press

A southwest Alaska woman has been charged with embezzling more than $500,000 from a village utility company.

As Alaska warms, the Y-K Delta heats up even faster

Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel

Regional temperatures are a big deal because Y-K Delta residents can only travel to other villages by water or by plane. In the past the river usually froze thick enough before December to allow for an ice road, but that hasn’t been the case for the last couple of years.

Schools’ need for technology outpacing funding for faster internet

Renee Gross, KBBI – Homer

Technology is becoming an increasingly vital part of education. But in Alaska, getting the right internet speed to support new technology isn’t always cheap or easy.

Seattle’s new hockey team would be the closest team to Alaska

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Seattle is going to have a team in the National Hockey League. For Alaska hockey fans, it’ll be the closest U.S.-based team and one of only two in the Pacific Northwest.