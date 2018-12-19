Algo Nuevo December 16th, 2018

Here’s the Sunday, December 16th, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
Canela
Santana
Shape Shifter
Starfaith
522
El Coco Rayado
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
502
Me Contaron Por Ahi
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
400
Veinte Anos
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
403
Copa Tras Copa
Bobby Madrid
Promo
SJ Records
250
La Distancia
Bobby Madrid
Promo
SJ Records
303
Oiga Doctor
Los Arenales
Promo
Unknown
346
Feliz Navidad
Los Cruizers
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year
Maracas Music
349
Blue Christmas
Christian Sanchez/Maiya
Promo
Atlantis
232
Jingle Bell Rock
Los Cruizers
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year
Maracas Music
358
One Wish
Maiya
Promo
Atlantis
254
I’ll Be Home For Christmas
Mazz
Regalo De Navidad
Capitol
351
Cumbia Mix
Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
1828
Mi Familia Tan Bonita
Johnny Sanchez Y Puro Norte
Randall
329
Por TI Creo En El Amor
Lydia Castillo
Promo
Gavino Productions
329
Te Veo Diferente
Grupo Quemado
Tribute to Joe Carmona
Q Productions
323
Christmas in New Mexico
Jerry Dean
Christmas in New Mexico
Atlantis
323
This Christmas Eve
Erica
Christmas in New Mexico
Atlantis
232
Christmas in Texas
Texas Latino
Un Nuevo Camino
New Village Records
318
O Holy Night
Il Divo
The Christmas Album
Rentor
435
Chrsitmas Medley
Il Divo
The Christmas Album
Rentor
341
Llego La Navidad
Chile Line Express
A New Mexico Christmas
Alta Vista
319
Christmas Medley
Krucez
A New Mexico Christmas
Alta Vista
422
Despacito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM
433
Yo Quiero Bailar
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM
332
Eres Casado
Tierra Tejana
The Legacy Tour
GON Music
358
Maldito Amor
Los Arenales
Promo
New Village
414
Corrido De Samuel Morales
Sangre Joven
Corridos
SJ Records
427
Cumbia Caliente
Los Gamblers
Promo
SVM
821
Tell It Like It Is
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
459
Olides Medley
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
632
Tejano Sleigh Ride
Bob Gallarza
Select Traxs II
On the Edge
343
Pescador De Hombres
Al Hurricane Jr.
Christmas in New Mexico
Atlantis
446
Sleigh Bell Polkas
Mazz
Regalos De Navidad
Capitol
411
Christmas Don’t Be Late
Sorela
Christmas in New Mexico
Atlantis
446
Silent Night
Los Cruizers
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year
Maracas Music
424
Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer
Los Cruizers
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year
Maracas Music
230
Blue Christmas
Viento
A New Mexico Christmas
Alta Vista
239
All My Love for Christmas
Krucez
A New Mexico Christmas
Alta Vista
511