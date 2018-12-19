Algo Nuevo December 16th, 2018

Here’s the Sunday, December 16th, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Artist Name

Album Title

CD Label

Duration

————————————

Canela

Santana

Shape Shifter

Starfaith

522

El Coco Rayado

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

502

Me Contaron Por Ahi

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

400

Veinte Anos

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

403

Copa Tras Copa

Bobby Madrid

Promo

SJ Records

250

La Distancia

Bobby Madrid

Promo

SJ Records

303

Oiga Doctor

Los Arenales

Promo

Unknown

346

Feliz Navidad

Los Cruizers

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year

Maracas Music

349

Blue Christmas

Christian Sanchez/Maiya

Promo

Atlantis

232

Jingle Bell Rock

Los Cruizers

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year

Maracas Music

358

One Wish

Maiya

Promo

Atlantis

254

I’ll Be Home For Christmas

Mazz

Regalo De Navidad

Capitol

351

Cumbia Mix

Mazz

Club Mix

Freddie

1828

Mi Familia Tan Bonita

Johnny Sanchez Y Puro Norte

Randall

329

Por TI Creo En El Amor

Lydia Castillo

Promo

Gavino Productions

329

Te Veo Diferente

Grupo Quemado

Tribute to Joe Carmona

Q Productions

323

Christmas in New Mexico

Jerry Dean

Christmas in New Mexico

Atlantis

323

This Christmas Eve

Erica

Christmas in New Mexico

Atlantis

232

Christmas in Texas

Texas Latino

Un Nuevo Camino

New Village Records

318

O Holy Night

Il Divo

The Christmas Album

Rentor

435

Chrsitmas Medley

Il Divo

The Christmas Album

Rentor

341

Llego La Navidad

Chile Line Express

A New Mexico Christmas

Alta Vista

319

Christmas Medley

Krucez

A New Mexico Christmas

Alta Vista

422

Despacito

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM

433

Yo Quiero Bailar

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM

332

Eres Casado

Tierra Tejana

The Legacy Tour

GON Music

358

Maldito Amor

Los Arenales

Promo

New Village

414

Corrido De Samuel Morales

Sangre Joven

Corridos

SJ Records

427

Cumbia Caliente

Los Gamblers

Promo

SVM

821

Tell It Like It Is

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

459

Olides Medley

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

632

Tejano Sleigh Ride

Bob Gallarza

Select Traxs II

On the Edge

343

Pescador De Hombres

Al Hurricane Jr.

Christmas in New Mexico

Atlantis

446

Sleigh Bell Polkas

Mazz

Regalos De Navidad

Capitol

411

Christmas Don’t Be Late

Sorela

Christmas in New Mexico

Atlantis

446

Silent Night

Los Cruizers

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year

Maracas Music

424

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer

Los Cruizers

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year

Maracas Music

230

Blue Christmas

Viento

A New Mexico Christmas

Alta Vista

239

All My Love for Christmas

Krucez

A New Mexico Christmas

Alta Vista

511