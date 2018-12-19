Algo Nuevo December 16th, 2018

algo nuevo

Here’s the Sunday, December 16th, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

Canela
Santana
Shape Shifter
Starfaith
522

El Coco Rayado
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
502

Me Contaron Por Ahi
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
400

Veinte Anos
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
403

Copa Tras Copa
Bobby Madrid
Promo
SJ Records
250

La Distancia
Bobby Madrid
Promo
SJ Records
303

Oiga Doctor
Los Arenales
Promo
Unknown
346

Feliz Navidad
Los Cruizers
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year
Maracas Music
349

Blue Christmas
Christian Sanchez/Maiya
Promo
Atlantis
232

Jingle Bell Rock
Los Cruizers
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year
Maracas Music
358

One Wish
Maiya
Promo
Atlantis
254

I’ll Be Home For Christmas
Mazz
Regalo De Navidad
Capitol
351

Cumbia Mix
Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
1828

Mi Familia Tan Bonita
Johnny Sanchez Y Puro Norte
Randall
329

Por TI Creo En El Amor
Lydia Castillo
Promo
Gavino Productions
329

Te Veo Diferente
Grupo Quemado
Tribute to Joe Carmona
Q Productions
323

Christmas in New Mexico
Jerry Dean
Christmas in New Mexico
Atlantis
323

This Christmas Eve
Erica
Christmas in New Mexico
Atlantis
232

Christmas in Texas
Texas Latino
Un Nuevo Camino
New Village Records
318

O Holy Night
Il Divo
The Christmas Album
Rentor
435

Chrsitmas Medley
Il Divo
The Christmas Album
Rentor
341

Llego La Navidad
Chile Line Express
A New Mexico Christmas
Alta Vista
319

Christmas Medley
Krucez
A New Mexico Christmas
Alta Vista
422

Despacito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM
433

Yo Quiero Bailar
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM
332

Eres Casado
Tierra Tejana
The Legacy Tour
GON Music
358

Maldito Amor
Los Arenales
Promo
New Village
414

Corrido De Samuel Morales
Sangre Joven
Corridos
SJ Records
427

Cumbia Caliente
Los Gamblers
Promo
SVM
821

Tell It Like It Is
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
459

Olides Medley
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
632

Tejano Sleigh Ride
Bob Gallarza
Select Traxs II
On the Edge
343

Pescador De Hombres
Al Hurricane Jr.
Christmas in New Mexico
Atlantis
446

Sleigh Bell Polkas
Mazz
Regalos De Navidad
Capitol
411

Christmas Don’t Be Late
Sorela
Christmas in New Mexico
Atlantis
446

Silent Night
Los Cruizers
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year
Maracas Music
424

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer
Los Cruizers
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year
Maracas Music
230

Blue Christmas
Viento
A New Mexico Christmas
Alta Vista
239

All My Love for Christmas
Krucez
A New Mexico Christmas
Alta Vista
511

