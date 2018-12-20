Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Trump administration takes next step towards oil lease sales in ANWR

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

One year after Congress voted to allow oil development in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, the Trump administration has taken another step towards making it happen.

Skagway mayor and her mother die after hit by DC tour bus

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

D.C. Metropolitan Police say 61-year-old Monica Adams Carlson of Skagway, and 85-year-old Cora Louise Adams of Washington state were struck in a crosswalk on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Skagway responds to the loss of Mayor Monica Carlson

Claire Stremple, KHNS – Haines

Skagway Mayor Monica Carlson and her mother died in a traffic accident last night in Washington D.C. Residents and city leaders are grappling with their loss.

Alaska regulators approve rules for onsite marijuana use

Associated Press

Alaska regulators have approved rules for onsite consumption of marijuana at specially designated shops, a significant step for the cannabis industry in the state after years of debate.

What does the Dunleavy administration mean for the proposed Pebble Mine?

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage and Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

Officially, Gov. Mike Dunleavy is not taking a position on the mine, unlike his predecessor, Gov. Bill Walker, who opposed it. But the new governor is already making moves that have encouraged the mine’s backers and worried its opponents.

Judge backs Alaska elections division in disputed recount

Associated Press

A Superior Court judge says the Alaska Division of Elections properly recounted a state House race in Fairbanks that ended with a one-vote margin between the candidates.

Former House members see pitfalls to narrow split, point to lessons

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The split is particularly tough for the people who want to be legislative aides, who have to wait to see if they’ll have a job.

Crowd packs Eagle River school for quake recovery update

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Local, state, and federal officials were on hand in Eagle River to give information on how property owners should be filing damage claims, and what comes next.

Anchorage School District teacher contracts include updates for ‘academic freedom.’ What does that mean?

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Anchorage School District teachers have a new contract after months of negotiation. While there’s been a lot of focus on the salary increases, many teachers are just as interested in a change that allows for more flexibility in developing lessons.