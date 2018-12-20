Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Trump administration takes next step towards oil lease sales in ANWR
Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage
One year after Congress voted to allow oil development in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, the Trump administration has taken another step towards making it happen.
Skagway mayor and her mother die after hit by DC tour bus
Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
D.C. Metropolitan Police say 61-year-old Monica Adams Carlson of Skagway, and 85-year-old Cora Louise Adams of Washington state were struck in a crosswalk on Pennsylvania Avenue.
Skagway responds to the loss of Mayor Monica Carlson
Claire Stremple, KHNS – Haines
Skagway Mayor Monica Carlson and her mother died in a traffic accident last night in Washington D.C. Residents and city leaders are grappling with their loss.
Alaska regulators approve rules for onsite marijuana use
Associated Press
Alaska regulators have approved rules for onsite consumption of marijuana at specially designated shops, a significant step for the cannabis industry in the state after years of debate.
What does the Dunleavy administration mean for the proposed Pebble Mine?
Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage and Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham
Officially, Gov. Mike Dunleavy is not taking a position on the mine, unlike his predecessor, Gov. Bill Walker, who opposed it. But the new governor is already making moves that have encouraged the mine’s backers and worried its opponents.
Judge backs Alaska elections division in disputed recount
Associated Press
A Superior Court judge says the Alaska Division of Elections properly recounted a state House race in Fairbanks that ended with a one-vote margin between the candidates.
Former House members see pitfalls to narrow split, point to lessons
Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau
The split is particularly tough for the people who want to be legislative aides, who have to wait to see if they’ll have a job.
Crowd packs Eagle River school for quake recovery update
Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
Local, state, and federal officials were on hand in Eagle River to give information on how property owners should be filing damage claims, and what comes next.
Anchorage School District teacher contracts include updates for ‘academic freedom.’ What does that mean?
Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
Anchorage School District teachers have a new contract after months of negotiation. While there’s been a lot of focus on the salary increases, many teachers are just as interested in a change that allows for more flexibility in developing lessons.