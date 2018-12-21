Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Dec. 21, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Alaska’s senators react to a partial government shutdown

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Parts of the federal government are shutting down this evening at 8 ‘o’clock Alaska time.

Dunleavy picks Jackson for Alaska House seat

Associated Press

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has appointed Republican Sharon Jackson to a soon-to-be-vacant Alaska House seat.

Judge says court should uphold House District 1 recount

Robyne, KUAC – Fairbanks

Yesterday’s judicial hearing for the lawsuit contesting the ballot recount for Alaska House District 1 lasted six and a half hours. Judge Eric Arseth was appointed to be a Special Master to review the case filed by Democrat Kathryn Dodge after a November 30th recount put her Republican opponent, Bart LeBon, ahead by one vote.

Alaska groups sue EPA over air quality

Associated Press

Three Alaska groups are suing the Environmental Protection Agency for a fourth time, claiming the agency has not enforced federal clean air law around Alaska’s second largest city.

Mechanical issues trigger rural air cargo delays

Kirsten Swann, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Recent mechanical issues temporarily sidelined two of Alaska Airlines’ three Alaska cargo freighters, causing canceled flights into hubs like Nome and Kotzebue and a backlog of cargo deliveries just a few days before Christmas.

Family of Cody Eyre hold tribute to son on one-year anniversary of his death by Fairbanks police

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Christmas Eve will mark one year since 20 year old Cody Eyre was fatally shot by Fairbanks Police and Alaska State Troopers. Eyre’s family is holding Christmas Eve events to remember Cody, and raise awareness about what they see as law enforcement’s poor handling of a mental health crisis.

Alaska’s top forester talks timber in Southeast

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Dave Schmid is tasked with managing over 22 million acres of federal land. Asked about the balancing act required for managing public lands, he spoke of his office’s commitment to all facets of Southeast Alaska’s economy, including timber.

Unalakleet constructing assisted living facility to serve elders of Norton Sound

Davis Hovey, KNOM – Nome

The facility is the first of its kind in the Norton Sound region and will have room for ten occupants. It will give elders in the region an option to receive services in a location closer to their home communities.

How Juneau grocers are helping families during winter break

Zoe Grueskin, KTOO – Juneau

Nearly 500 students across the Juneau School District went home Thursday with bags full of food for winter break. All the food was donated, packed up and delivered by local grocery stores.

AK: TubaChristmas spreads brassy holiday cheer in Anchorage

Kirsetn Swann, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

First convened in New York City in 1974 as a tribute to the late virtuoso William J. Bell, the public holiday performance now takes place in more than 200 cities around the world. In Anchorage, the concert is in its 23rd year.

49 Voices: Tribute to Dave Waldron

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week on 49 Voices, we managed to surprise our long-serving audio engineer Dave Waldron on his last day with testimonials from around the station about how beloved he is, and how much we’ll miss him when he’s gone.