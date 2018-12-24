Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Dec. 24, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

New Alaska wildlife managers could revive old fights over federal protections, bear- and wolf-killing

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Dunleavy’s administration is likely to shift the complex dynamics between the different entities and interests involved in Alaska’s fish and wildlife politics – from the state and federal governments to tribes, hunting organizations and fishing groups.

Anchorage Assembly sends alcohol sales tax to April ballot

Associated Press

A proposal to set a 5-percent sales tax on alcohol to fund services that address homelessness and substance abuse will go before Anchorage voters next year.

Delta flight from Beijing to Seattle diverted to Aleutian island

Abbey Collins, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Flight 128 had a potential engine issue, according to a statement from Delta Air Lines

Purchase finalized: PenAir now officially a part of Ravn Air Group

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

The air carrier that long served as Bristol Bay and the Aleutian-Pribilof regions’ primary service to Anchorage is now a part of Ravn Air Group.

These priests abused in Native villages for years: Part One

Emily Schwing, Northwest News Network – Washington

Behind the radio station’s closed doors, Poole was a serial sexual predator. He abused at least 20 women and girls, according to court documents.

The year and a half of reporting behind exposing Jesuit priests for misconduct

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Last week, Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove spoke with Emily Schwing about her reporting, which took a year and a half of research.

When a step back into prison is really a jump forward on the road to recovery

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Alexandria Niksik has been in and out of prison for seven years. Her most recent return home only lasted 16 days. But what might look like failure from the outside is actually a key step toward success and recovery from alcohol misuse.

River otter moved to Detroit Zoo after rescue in Alaska

Associated Press

An orphaned North American female river otter found by hikers in southeastern Alaska has been moved to the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak.