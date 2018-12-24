Delta flight from Beijing to Seattle diverted to Aleutian island

A Delta plane flying from Beijing to Seattle Monday was diverted to Shemya, Alaska.

According to a statement from Delta Air Lines, flight 128 had a potential engine issue.

The diverted plane is a 767-300ER with 194 customers. The airline sent another aircraft to pick up the passengers in Shemya and take them the rest of the way to Seattle. The new flight is expected to arrive in Seattle at 9:15 p.m. Pacific time, according to Delta.

Delta is sending maintenance technicians, customer service agents and a new crew to operate the flight to Seattle. The airline apologized for the delay, noting safety is always its top priority.

Shemya is a small island on the western end of the Aleutian chain. Eareckson Air Station is located on the island.