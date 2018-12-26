Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Effects of government shutdown not as severe as in the past

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

For a number of reasons, the effects of this shutdown are more subtle than in the past.

Coastal House lawmakers push for bipartisan coalition

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Ten state lawmakers — including two moderate Republicans — say they won’t aid Republicans in taking control of Alaska’s narrowly divided House of Representatives.

Juneau fluoride study confirms old science, but doesn’t sway opponents

Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO – Juneau

New research shows higher cavity procedure rates among Juneau children on Medicaid compared to when the city fluoridated its tap water.

Details released for Delta flight that was temporarily grounded in Shemya

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Authorities released new details today about what happened after a commercial jet had to make an emergency landing on the remote Aleutian island of Shemya.

Alaska’s top forester talks timber in Southeast

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Dave Schmid is tasked with managing over 22 million acres of federal land. Asked about the balancing act required for managing public lands, he spoke of his office’s commitment to all facets of Southeast Alaska’s economy, including timber.

Report: Arrest rates for most drug crimes down for last three decades

Kirsten Swann, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Arrest rates for most drug crimes in Alaska have fallen over the past three decades.

These priests abused in Native villages for years: Part Two

Emily Schwing, Northwest News Network – Washington

For decades, Jesuit priests credibly accused of raping children and young women have lived and worked in the Northwest.

Environmental group worried over effects of heavy traffic on Denali Park road

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

An environmental group is concerned about impacts of bus and other permitted traffic on the regulated portion of the 92-mile road into Denali National Park.

UAF grad students head to South Pole to study ‘winds of space’

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Science can sometimes take Alaska-based researchers on adventures to distant lands. And a project bringing together data from the Arctic and Antarctic recently sent two University of Alaska space physics students all the way from Fairbanks… to the South Pole.