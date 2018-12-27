Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

DC police: Driver handled ringing phone as bus struck Skagway mayor and her mother

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Gerard Derrick James, 45, was arrested Thursday, according to the D.C. Metropolitan Police. They say video footage shows James picked up his ringing cell phone just before impact.

How a missed opportunity and unforeseen costs became part of the Alaska Class Ferry story

Abbey Collins, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

An additional $30 million is needed before the Hubbard and Tazlina ferries can start sailing, the Anchorage Daily News reports.

33 Jesuit priests named in report on abuse claims in Alaska

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

More than a hundred priests who worked in western states are named in a document from Jesuit West Province, along with details of abuse claims made against them.

These priests abused in Native villages for years. They retired on Gonzaga’s campus (Part Three)

Emily Schwing, Northwest News Network – Washington

Many of the Jesuit priests accused of preying on Native American children stayed within the ministry, often for decades.

Magnitude 4.9 aftershock rattles Southcentral

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A magnitude 4.9 aftershock struck near Anchorage at 5:21 a.m Thursday.

Price-tag for 7.0 earthquake: $76M. So far.

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The figure represents just a partial accounting, with more information still being collected ahead of a formal request by the state for federal relief money.

Ask A Climatologist: Where 2018 stacks up climatologically

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

It’s looking like 2018 will go down as the fourth warmest on record, both for Alaska and globally, and in both cases, the top four warmest years have occurred in the past five years.