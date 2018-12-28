Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Dec. 28, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Large home explosion scatters debris across Sterling Highway

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

The Sterling Highway remained closed until the early morning hours Friday, blocking access to and from Homer.

Second teen convicted in ambush killing of Palmer boy

Associated Press

An Alaska teenager has been convicted of pistol-whipping and shooting to death a 16-year-old boy who prosecutors say was ambushed by “wannabe gang members.”

Cruise industry’s victory over Juneau has implications for other port communities

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

This year’s record cruise ship season brought in $21.6 million in state passenger fees that will be mostly shared with coastal communities. But the cruise industry’s recent victory in a lawsuit against Juneau has implications on how port communities can spend their share.

Anchorage earthquake put new mapping tool to the test

Annie Feidt, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The Nov. 30 Anchorage earthquake was one of the first big tests of a new computer model aimed at quickly estimating how significant landslides and other ground failures will be following an earthquake.

These priests abused in Native villages for years (Part Four)

Emily Schwing, Northwest News Network – Washington

In the early 2000’s, hundreds of victims of clergy sex abuse started to file lawsuits against the Jesuits in Alaska and the Northwest. They’re an order of the Catholic church. By 2009, Jesuits in this region filed for bankruptcy. When it was all over, it was the third largest settlement in Catholic church history.

AK: The Aurora

Dave Waldron, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

It’s been an especially good winter for aurora viewing in Alaska, and that’s great news for the man known as the aurora hunter.

49 Voices: Hunter McGovern of Anchorage

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Hunter McGovern in Anchorage. McGovern is a member of Doctors Without Borders, and just got back from a 7-month assignment in Nigeria.