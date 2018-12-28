Emotional coaching-”The Heart Of Parenting”

Recent research points to the fact that self regulation in children is a much better predictor of “adult success” than IQ. Emotional Intelligence (EQ) encompasses awareness, understanding, and the ability to express and manage one’s emotions. Dr. John Gottman developed “Emotion Coaching” based on the principle that with practice, children can learn to improve their emotional self regulation. Parents play a vital role in teaching and helping their children master these essential life skills. Line One co-host Prentiss Pemberton and Anchorage therapist, Mandy Casurella, discuss an approach to parenting that focuses on identifying and validating a child’s feelings, so they can learn the critical skill of managing their emotions in a way that promotes self-awareness and self-regulation.
- An Introduction to Emotion Coaching
- What is Emotion Coaching?
- How Can We Help Kids With Self-Regulation?
- EQ vs IQ: Why emotional intelligence will take your kid further in life
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)
- Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, January 2nd, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, January 2nd, 2018, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- This is a good site to start with, if you want to learn how to find reliable health information on the internet
- Mayo Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic
- MedlinePlus
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- HealthyChildren.org
- Denying to the Grave: Why We Ignore Facts That Will Save Us
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Science Based Medicine
- Quackwatch
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
- Michael Shermer’s suggestion for Baloney Detection: How to draw boundaries between science and pseudoscience
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: