Emotional coaching-”The Heart Of Parenting”

Recent research points to the fact that self regulation in children is a much better predictor of “adult success” than IQ. Emotional Intelligence (EQ) encompasses awareness, understanding, and the ability to express and manage one’s emotions. Dr. John Gottman developed “Emotion Coaching” based on the principle that with practice, children can learn to improve their emotional self regulation. Parents play a vital role in teaching and helping their children master these essential life skills. Line One co-host Prentiss Pemberton and Anchorage therapist, Mandy Casurella, discuss an approach to parenting that focuses on identifying and validating a child’s feelings, so they can learn the critical skill of managing their emotions in a way that promotes self-awareness and self-regulation.

