How to access free legal services

Alaska attorneys provide a variety of free legal services for the Anchorage community. One program, free legal clinics around Alaska planned annually on Martin Luther King Day, has continued for a decade and assisted more than three and a half thousand Alaskans. Partners in this effort include the Alaska Court System and Alaska Legal Services Corporation, a private nonprofit law firm established in Alaska in 1967.

On the near horizon, free legal help following the Nov. 30 earthquake is imminent through FEMA. That program will offer pro bono guidance on:

help with insurance claims for doctor and hospital bills, loss of property or life

drawing up new wills and other legal papers lost in the disaster

help with home repair contracts and contractors

advice on problem landlords

While the state budgeting process is only beginning, the 2020 budget proposal currently zeroes out state funding for Alaska Legal Services Corporation, an agency that provides free civil legal services to low income Alaskans.

Who are the constituents for all these services? Why do attorneys work for free to provide them? We’ll talk about that and more on the next Justice Alaska on Hometown Alaska. Your questions and comments are welcome throughout the program.

GUESTS:

Krista Scully, pro bono director, Alaska Bar Association



Russell Winner, founder of MLK Day free legal services, attorney owner, Winner & Associates

Leslie Need, MLK Day free legal services core member, partner at Landye Bennett Blumstein LLP, member of NeighborWorks

FEMA ASSISTANCE LOCATIONS, ALASKA EARTHQUAKE:

Spenard Community Recreation Center

2020 W. 48th Ave.

2020 W. 48th Ave. University of Alaska Anchorage

University Center Mall

3901 Old Seward Hwy, Room 153

3901 Old Seward Hwy, Room 153 Community Covenant Church

16123 Artillery Road

Eagle River 99577

16123 Artillery Road Eagle River 99577 Christ First United Methodist Church

2635 S. Old Knik Road

Wasilla, 99654

