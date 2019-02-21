Senate bill would require UA regents to keep Legislature up to date on program accreditation

On Thursday, the Senate Education Committee held a hearing on Senate Bill 53, which would require the University of Alaska Board of Regents to prepare a report for the legislature outlining the accreditation status for university programs. Regents would also have to walk through efforts that the university is taking to maintain accreditation.

Kodiak Republican Senator Gary Stevens, who introduced the bill, says the legislation is a response to the University of Alaska Anchorage’s loss of accreditation for its education department in January. Stevens addressed the university representative who testified before the committee, saying the situation is unacceptable.

“I think it’s a terrible situation to be in. I’m ashamed. I know you are. I know the university president is ashamed that this happened,” Stevens said. “And all we’re saying is, for heaven’s sake, monitor this, and let us know what’s going on.”

The Board of Regents already has to prepare a report every year on how they spend their money, as well as a report every two years on how the university is working to recruit and train qualified public school teachers in the state. SB53 would introduce a third report from the regents, also every two years, due by the 30th day of the Legislative session.