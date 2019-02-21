The Governor’s budget proposal

By
Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media
-
Gov. Mike Dunleavy talks about his goals during a press conference before his third cabinet meeting. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/Alaska’s Energy Desk)

Governor Mike Dunleavy’s budget proposal would cut more than one and a half billion dollars from state spending in one fiscal year. The Governor’s plan would also remove municipal taxing authority over oil infrastructure, redirecting millions of dollars currently in local government control to state authority. Will the Governor’s budget put Alaska on firm fiscal ground or drive the state deeper into recession? We’ll ask on the next talk of Alaska.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Governor Dunleavy, then candidate Dunleavy, was on Talk of Alaska last September and responded to the question of whether he had a number in mind for what an adequate state budget would be and where he would seek to do more cutting.

HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:

  • Bruce Tangeman, Alaska Department of Revenue Commissioner
  • Jeremy Price, Deputy Chief of Staff at State of Alaska
  • Nat Herz, Alaska Public Media reporter

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media
Lori Townsend is the News Director for the Alaska Public Radio Network. She got her start in broadcasting at the age of 11 as the park announcer of the fast pitch baseball games in Deer Park, Wisconsin. She has worked in print and broadcast journalism for more than 24 years. She was the co-founder and former Editor of Northern Aspects, a magazine featuring northern Wisconsin writers and artists. She worked for 7 years at tribal station WOJB on the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibway Reservation in Wisconsin, first as an on-air programmer and special projects producer and eventually News Director. In 1997 she co-hosted a continuing Saturday afternoon public affairs talk program on station KSTP in St. Paul, Minnesota. Radio brought her to Alaska where she worked as a broadcast trainer for Native fellowship students at Koahnic Broadcasting. Following her work there, she helped co-found the non-profit broadcast company Native Voice Communications. NVC created the award-winning Independent Native News as well as producing many other documentaries and productions. Townsend was NVC’s technical trainer and assistant producer of INN. Through her freelance work, she has produced news and feature stories nationally and internationally for Independent Native News, National Native News, NPR , Pacifica, Monitor Radio, Radio Netherlands and AIROS. Her print work and interviews have been published in News from Indian Country, Yakama Nation Review and other publications. Ms. Townsend has also worked as a broadcast trainer for the Native American Journalist’s Association and with NPR’s Doug Mitchell and as a freelance editor. Townsend is the recipient of numerous awards for her work from the Alaska Press Club, the Native American Journalists Association and a gold and a silver reel award from the National Federation of Community Broadcasters. Townsend was the recipient of a Fellowship at the Metcalf Institute for Marine and Environmental Reporting in Rhode Island as well as a fellowship at the Knight Digital Media Center in Berkeley. She is an avid reader, a rabid gardener and counts water skiing, training horses, diving and a welding certification among her past and current interests. ltownsend (at) alaskapublic (dot) org  |  907.550.8452 | About Lori

