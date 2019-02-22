Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Feb. 22, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Proposed state Medicaid cuts have health care workers concerned

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Medicaid is one of the most expensive parts of the state budget. And Governor Mike Dunleavy is proposing a huge cut to the program — about $250 million.

Dunleavy hires veteran Republicans to new administration

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Governor Dunleavy has hired a pair of veteran political operatives to work for his administration, under contracts.

Rep. Young seeks legal path for CBD

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Congressman Don Young is the only Republican to join a group of House Democrats on a letter seeking legal status for cannabidiol, a popular and non-intoxicating additive known as CBD.

Driver who killed 2 teens will have sentence reconsidered

Associated Press

A driver died in a car crash with a moose northwest of Wasilla. Alaska State Troopers did not immediately release the name and gender of the driver because next of kin had not been notified.

Can Bethel afford the costs of climate change?

Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel

Alaska’s temperatures are warming twice as fast as the global average, and rural Alaska is taking the brunt of the impacts. The costs from dealing with climate change are starting to become more visible in Bethel, a hub town for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta.

Climate warming demonstrated in ice core samples of the Alaska Range

Katie Writer, KTNA – Talkeetna

While the full swing climbing season in the Alaska Range has yet to begin, the planning stages for various groups are underway. The National Park Service, air taxi’s, and mountaineering groups are figuring out their upcoming 2019 climbing logistics. One particular group of climbing scientists from Dartmouth College have been coming thru Talkeetna for over.

AK: How a mischievous Home Depot surveyor turned this hill into guerrilla art

Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO – Juneau

Theodolites, semaphore, trigonometry and some “Big Lebowski” references — everything you wanted to know about the peace sign and a few things you didn’t.

49 Voices: Shaylynn ‘Yosty’ Storms of Unalakleet

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A couple years ago we spoke to Shaylyn Storms, though most people know her as Yosty. Storms is from Unalakleet, but she currently works in Anchorage as a regional director for ANSEP.