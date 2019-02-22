Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Ferry system stops selling tickets amidst uncertain future

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

The Alaska Marine Highway System has stopped selling tickets past September. That’s in response to the governor’s proposed budget that would effectively shut down service later this year.

ASRC, after backing Dunleavy’s campaign, blasts his oil tax redistribution plan

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

ASRC president and CEO Rex Rock Sr. said: “Trying to balance a state budget on the backs of the Iñupiat people across the Arctic Slope is a wrongsided attack on our region.”

Sullivan: Trump’s emergency ‘probably legal’ but unneeded

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

“Probably legal” – That’s U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan’s opinion on the emergency President Trump declared to redirect money to the southern border. But Sullivan says he’s worried about the projects the money will be diverted from.

Judge denies Sitka Tribe of Alaska’s request for injunction

Katherine Rose, KCAW – Sitka

A Juneau judge has denied Sitka Tribe of Alaska’s request for an injunction that would have required the Alaska Department of Fish and Game develop new procedures in the weeks leading up to the Sitka Sac Roe Herring Fishery.

UA president highlights severity of budget cuts to Senate Finance

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen told members of the Senate Finance Committee Tuesday that Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s proposed $134 million funding cut would devastate the university’s ability to educate students and conduct research.

Senate bill would require UA regents to keep Legislature up to date on program accreditation

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Senate Bill 53 would require the University of Alaska Board of Regents to prepare a report for the legislature outlining the accreditation status for university programs.

Anchorage advocate Ed Wesley reflects on civil rights struggles in Alaska

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Anchorage resident Ed Wesley is more than your average tax advisor. Wesley is also a community activist – has been for decades – and has served as the state Democratic Party’s national committeeman and as president of both the Alaska NAACP and Alaska Black Leadership Conference.

Why a wilderness lodge in the middle of nowhere became a magnet for mushers

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Along one of the most remote stretches of the state’s road system is a wilderness lodge that’s become thoroughly popular with elite dog-mushers.