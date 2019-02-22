Active vacations

In 2017, Men’s Health named Anchorage the most adventurous city in the United States. We do love to adventure in our state with our friends. We also love to travel; why  not combine adventure, travel and friends into a vacation? On this week’s Outdoor Explorer we’ll be talking with avid swimmers, bikers and runners who combine their vacation with activity. And although we all love to spend some time on the beach doing nothing, there is no better way to see the world than through movement in the outdoors.

 

HOST: Lisa Keller

GUESTS:

  • Segment 1: Sarah Murray and Grant Gamblin from the Northern Lights Swim Club Adult Training Squad: Swimming in Croatia
  • Segment 2: Bill Fleming from Trek Bicycle Store of Anchorage: Biking Around the World
  • Segment 3: Jackie Minge and Jill Griffin: Running the Grand Circle Trailfest

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, February 28th, 2019. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Thursday, February 28th, 2019. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

