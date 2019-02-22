Active vacations

1 of 3
In 2017, Men’s Health named Anchorage the most adventurous city in the United States. We do love to adventure in our state with our friends. We also love to travel; why not combine adventure, travel and friends into a vacation? On this week’s Outdoor Explorer we’ll be talking with avid swimmers, bikers and runners who combine their vacation with activity. And although we all love to spend some time on the beach doing nothing, there is no better way to see the world than through movement in the outdoors.
GUESTS:
- Segment 1: Sarah Murray and Grant Gamblin from the Northern Lights Swim Club Adult Training Squad: Swimming in Croatia
- Segment 2: Bill Fleming from Trek Bicycle Store of Anchorage: Biking Around the World
- Segment 3: Jackie Minge and Jill Griffin: Running the Grand Circle Trailfest
LINKS:
- Northern Lights Swim Club Adult Training Squad
- NLATS Greek Simi Swimming Odyssey
- Trek Bicycle Store Anchorage
- Bike Camp: Mallorca, Spain
- Trailfest Trail Running Festival
BROADCAST: Thursday, February 28th, 2019. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, February 28th, 2019. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT
