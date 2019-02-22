The importance of having black doctors

When we talk about access in public health, we often times focus on patients and treatment. But what about diversity in the medical fields themselves? Why is it important to see someone who looks like you working in medicine? This week, Dr. Jay Bulter highlights the work of two local Black medical professionals. Dr. Stephan Washington is a counselor who specializes in rehabilitation and recovery. Dr. Courtney Bagayoko is a dermatologist whose researched has focused on alopecia. We discuss their experiences in medicine and more in this week’s Line One.

