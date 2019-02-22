The importance of having black doctors

When we talk about access in public health, we often times focus on patients and treatment. But what about diversity in the medical fields themselves? Why is it important to see someone who looks like you working in medicine? This week, Dr. Jay Bulter highlights the work of two local Black medical professionals. Dr. Stephan Washington is a counselor who specializes in rehabilitation and recovery. Dr. Courtney Bagayoko is a dermatologist whose researched has focused on alopecia. We discuss their experiences in medicine and more in this week’s Line One.
HOST: Jay Butler, MD
GUEST:
- Dr. Courtney Bagayoko, MD, dermatologist with Alaska Native Medical Center
- Dr. Stephan Washington, PhD, mental health counselor with Anchorage Community Mental Health Services
- Is it difficult to be a minority in a predominantly white career field? The Seattle Times shares the challenges of black professionals.
- Minorities are approximately 30% of the U.S. population, but underrepresented in the world of medicine. NBC News discusses what’s being done to get more black and latino students in medicine.
- According to the CDC, black men have the lowest life expectancy rate of any ethnic group in America. The New York Times explains why black doctors are important to black men’s health.
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)
- Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
