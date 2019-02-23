Night Music: February 23, 2019

Here is the Night Music Playlist for February 23rd, 2019 with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title

Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)

Album

Label

Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

Arnett Blows for 1300

Arnett Cobb

Arnett Blows for 1300

Delmark DD-471

2:45

When I grow too Old to Dream

Arnett Cobb / Hammerstein

Arnett Blows for 1300

Delmark DD-471

5:27

Mango Tango

Mark Colby

Mango Tango

BR90-612

9:26

Chappaqua

Mark Colby

Mango Tango

BR90-612

12:03

To The Ends of the Earth

Freddy Cole / Sherman

To The Ends of the Earth

Fantasy FCD-9675-2

5:30

In the Still of the Night

Freddy Cole / Porter

To The Ends of the Earth

Fantasy FCD-9675-2

5:15

Volare

Richie Cole / Parish

Profile

Heads Up HUCD-3022

5:06

We Belong Together

Richie Cole / Hindman

Profile

Heads Up HUCD-3022

6:23

Slipped Again

Steve Coleman / Jones

Rhythm in Mind

Novus 63125-2

6:50

9:00 – 10:00

Low Bid on a Dream

David Michael

Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

2:43

Isla Luna

As Yet Quintet / Uman

Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

4:04

No More Dues

Rich Ruttenberg, Joel Hamilton, Jerry Kalaf

Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

6:01

City Beat

Michael J. Thomas

Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

4:01

Neglected Potential

Characteristic Pitches / Lattanzi

Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

4:14

Common Ground

Takako / Lins, Winter

Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

3:29

Can’t Talk

Eddie Gatlin

Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #2

Oasis Manufacturing

4:09

Breathing

MrBarnabus and the Cosmic Piano Trio / Lustig

Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

4:22

I Always Had a Thing for You

Lorraine Feather

Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

4:19

Last Night…

Osaru / Igbinigie

Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

4:19

Bop Be Dop

Tobias Gebb & Unit 7

Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

4:24

New Beginnings

Mia Olson

Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

5:10