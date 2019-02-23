Night Music: February 23, 2019

Here is the Night Music Playlist for February 23rd, 2019 with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Title
Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)
Album
Label
Song Duration
8:00 – 9:00
Arnett Blows for 1300
Arnett Cobb
Arnett Blows for 1300
Delmark DD-471
2:45
When I grow too Old to Dream
Arnett Cobb / Hammerstein
Arnett Blows for 1300
Delmark DD-471
5:27
Mango Tango
Mark Colby
Mango Tango
BR90-612
9:26
Chappaqua
Mark Colby
Mango Tango
BR90-612
12:03
To The Ends of the Earth
Freddy Cole / Sherman
To The Ends of the Earth
Fantasy FCD-9675-2
5:30
In the Still of the Night
Freddy Cole / Porter
To The Ends of the Earth
Fantasy FCD-9675-2
5:15
Volare
Richie Cole / Parish
Profile
Heads Up HUCD-3022
5:06
We Belong Together
Richie Cole / Hindman
Profile
Heads Up HUCD-3022
6:23
Slipped Again
Steve Coleman / Jones
Rhythm in Mind
Novus 63125-2
6:50
9:00 – 10:00
Low Bid on a Dream
David Michael
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
2:43
Isla Luna
As Yet Quintet / Uman
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
4:04
No More Dues
Rich Ruttenberg, Joel Hamilton, Jerry Kalaf
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
6:01
City Beat
Michael J. Thomas
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
4:01
Neglected Potential
Characteristic Pitches / Lattanzi
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
4:14
Common Ground
Takako / Lins, Winter
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
3:29
Can’t Talk
Eddie Gatlin
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #2
Oasis Manufacturing
4:09
Breathing
MrBarnabus and the Cosmic Piano Trio / Lustig
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
4:22
I Always Had a Thing for You
Lorraine Feather
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
4:19
Last Night…
Osaru / Igbinigie
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
4:19
Bop Be Dop
Tobias Gebb & Unit 7
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
4:24
New Beginnings
Mia Olson
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #3
Oasis Manufacturing
5:10