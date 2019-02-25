3-17-19 St. Patrick’s Day

Traveling Music
Shonti Elder
3-17-19
Format:
Song Title
Artist / Composer
CD Title
Label
Duration
The Raglan Road
Roger Daltrey with the Chieftains / Traditional
The Chieftains – An Irish Evening
RCA Victor
5:23
A Woman’s Heart
Mary Black / Eleanor McAvoy
Looking Back
Curb Records
3:47
Lament for Frankie (instrumental)
Solas / Winnefred Horan, Seamus Egan
Reunion: A Decade of Solas
Compass Records
5:36
Carrick-a-rede
Cathy Ryan / Cathy Ryan
Somewhere Along the Road
Shanachie
4:02
Song For Ireland
Dick Gaughan / Phil Colclough
Joyful Noise: Celtic Favorites from Green Linnet
Green Linnet
4:59
Highlands of Holland (instrumental)
Solas / Winnefred Horan
Reunion: A Decade of Solas
Compass Records
3:34
Bonny Greenwoodside
Susan McKeown / Traditional
Lowlands
Green Linnet
2:40
Gravelwalk (instrumental)
Eileen Ivers / Traditional
Crossing the Bridge
Sony
5:06
Red Is The Rose
Nancy Griffith with The Chieftains / Traditional
The Chieftains – An Irish Evening
RCA Victor
3:26
Mason’s Apron (instrumental)
Matt Molloy with The Chieftains / Traditional
The Chieftains – An Irish Evening
RCA Victor
5:21
There Were Roses
Tommy Sands / Tommy Sands
Joyful Noise: Celtic Favorites from Green Linnet
Green Linnet
6:25
So Here’s To You
Cathy Ryan / Alan A. Bell
Somewhere Along the Road
Shanachie
5:28