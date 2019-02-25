3-17-19 St. Patrick’s Day

By

Traveling Music

Shonti Elder

3-17-19

Format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

The Raglan Road

Roger Daltrey with the Chieftains / Traditional

The Chieftains – An Irish Evening

RCA Victor

5:23

A Woman’s Heart

Mary Black / Eleanor McAvoy

Looking Back

Curb Records

3:47

Lament for Frankie (instrumental)

Solas / Winnefred Horan, Seamus Egan

Reunion: A Decade of Solas

Compass Records

5:36

Carrick-a-rede

Cathy Ryan / Cathy Ryan

Somewhere Along the Road

Shanachie

4:02

Song For Ireland

Dick Gaughan / Phil Colclough

Joyful Noise: Celtic Favorites from Green Linnet

Green Linnet

4:59

Highlands of Holland (instrumental)

Solas / Winnefred Horan

Reunion: A Decade of Solas

Compass Records

3:34

Bonny Greenwoodside

Susan McKeown / Traditional

Lowlands

Green Linnet

2:40

Gravelwalk (instrumental)

Eileen Ivers / Traditional

Crossing the Bridge

Sony

5:06

Red Is The Rose

Nancy Griffith with The Chieftains / Traditional

The Chieftains – An Irish Evening

RCA Victor

3:26

Mason’s Apron (instrumental)

Matt Molloy with The Chieftains / Traditional

The Chieftains – An Irish Evening

RCA Victor

5:21

There Were Roses

Tommy Sands / Tommy Sands

Joyful Noise: Celtic Favorites from Green Linnet

Green Linnet

6:25

So Here’s To You

Cathy Ryan / Alan A. Bell

Somewhere Along the Road

Shanachie

5:28