After the Arctic Ice Melts with Fran Ulmer

The warming Arctic doesn’t just affect the northern regions of the globe. Its impacts can be felt all across the world. On Addressing Alaskans we present “After the Arctic Ice Melts” with Chair of the U.S. Arctic Research Commission, Fran Ulmer. We also feature a piece from KZMU Moab Public Radio about the how the changing Arctic affects ecosystems worldwide.

SPEAKER:

Fran Ulmer: Chair of the U.S. Arctic Research Commission

BROADCAST: Tuesday, February 26th, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.

RECORDED: Thursday, January 31st, 2019 at the 49th State Brewing Co.

