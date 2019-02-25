Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Feb. 25, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Memo raises legal questions with Alaska budget language

Associated Press

A legislative attorney says language in Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s budget proposal giving his budget office discretion to transfer money within departments raises legal and constitutional questions.

Plan to eliminate Power Cost Equalization Fund meets resistance

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

State senators are pushing back against Governor Dunleavy’s plan to eliminate a fund that’s intended to equalize the cost of supplying power to rural Alaska. Senators spoke about it in a Finance Committee meeting this morning.

Alaska GOP Gov. Dunleavy disbands state climate response team

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has formally disbanded the task force formed by his predecessor to guide the state’s response to global warming.

Gov. Dunleavy opens door to megaprojects with order

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Governor Dunleavy rescinded several other administrative orders last week enacted by his predecessor. They include an order that halted state spending on six infrastructure projects.

US Senate sidelines “Born-Alive” bill

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

The stage was set for a divisive vote related to late-term abortion, and one open question was how Sen. Lisa Murkowski would vote.

Drug trafficking charges filed against former head of Kotzebue post office

Davis Hovey, KNOM – Nome

A former postmaster in Kotzebue has been indicted for charges of drug trafficking, which allegedly took place over a two-year period while he was running the local post office.

Nome discusses public safety commission proposal

Emily Hofstaedter, KNOM – Nome

For months, many Nome citizens have advocated at City Council for a public safety commission. On Monday night, the community had the chance to discuss a written proposal for the potential public-group.

Homer opioid task force hopes to spur community action through conversation

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

For more than a year, Homer’s opioid task force has been trying to bring more services to town aimed at those struggling with addiction. The group is largely driven by local agencies that are constrained by regulations and limited funding, which has hampered some initiatives.

‘Pretty amazing that we’re here’: Morgan and Olds win second Iron Dog in a row

Davis Hovey, KNOM – Nome

When all was said and done, Saturday morning before 11am, Mike Morgan and Chris Olds crossed the finish line of this year’s Iron Dog in about 34 hours and 30 minutes, making this their second win in two consecutive races.

Streeper wins 7th Fur Rondy title

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Buddy Streeper won the Fur Rondy Open World Championship sled dog race in Anchorage yesterday. Streeper of Alberta, Canada, bested 21 other mushers in the annual sprint event, which includes 3 days of racing in and around the city.

Brent Sass reflects on Quest victories, his Iditarod future

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Well, he’s sitting out this year’s Iditarod – that starts this weekend in Anchorage – but Eureka musher Brent Sass just won the Yukon Quest again after taking a year off from racing. Sass is a former Iditarod Rookie of the Year, and though he’s struggled in a couple other attempts at that race, he says his young dog team will likely be ready for an Iditarod run next year.