Traveling Music 3-3-19

By

Traveling Music

Shonti Elder

3-3-19

Format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

My Wild and Wolfen Ways

Hobo Jim / Jim Varsos

My Wild and Wolfen Ways

www.hobojim.com

2:51

Blind and Broken

The Norris Bowers Band / Aurora Bowers

Gin Chicken

Norrisbowersband.com

3:23

Master of My Destiny

Todd Grebe and Cold Country / Todd Grebe

Until Tomorrow

Toddgrebe.com

2:58

How Could Anyone?

Libby Roderick / Libby Roderick

If You See A Dream

Turtle Island Records

3:09

The Middle of Nowhere

Will Putman / Will Putman

The Middle of Nowhere

Trillmusic.net

4:19

Change of Heart

Janie Lidey / Janie Lidey

On Solid Ground

Janie lidey.com

1:48

Platitudes

The Moms / Darcy McMullen

Out of the Kitchen

Alaskafolkarts.com

2:00

23

Joe Page / Joe Page

Alaska Mando

Alaskamando.com

2:52

Guardian Angel

Hobo Jim with Janis Ian / Jim Varsos

My Wild and Wolfen Ways

www.hobojim.com

3:25

Nellie Darling

The Norris Bowers Band / Scott Norris

Gin Chicken

Norrisbowersband.com

4:46

Luckiest Man on Earth

Todd Grebe and Cold Country / Todd Grebe

Citizen

Toddgrebe.com

2:42

Gone and Back

Anna Lynch / Anna Lynch

Anna Lynch

Annalynch.com

3:16

Telemark Run (instrumental)

Will Putman / Will Putman

The Middle of Nowhere

Trillmusic.net

4:25

Earthquake

Robin Hopper / Robin Hopper

Scrapbook

Robinhopper.com

2:41

I Am Alaska

Hobo Jim / Jim Varsos

My Wild and Wolfen Ways

www.hobojim.com

2:27

Purerehua

The Moms / Hirini Melbourne

Out of the Kitchen

Alaskafolkarts.com

2:15

Be Kind to Your Parents

The Moms / Harold Rome

Out of the Kitchen

Alaskafolkarts.com

1:14

When I Hear Music

Libby Roderick / Libby Roderick

If You See A Dream

Turtle Island Records

2:15