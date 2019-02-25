Traveling Music 3-3-19

Traveling Music
Shonti Elder
3-3-19
Format:
Song Title
Artist / Composer
CD Title
Label
Duration
My Wild and Wolfen Ways
Hobo Jim / Jim Varsos
My Wild and Wolfen Ways
www.hobojim.com
2:51
Blind and Broken
The Norris Bowers Band / Aurora Bowers
Gin Chicken
Norrisbowersband.com
3:23
Master of My Destiny
Todd Grebe and Cold Country / Todd Grebe
Until Tomorrow
Toddgrebe.com
2:58
How Could Anyone?
Libby Roderick / Libby Roderick
If You See A Dream
Turtle Island Records
3:09
The Middle of Nowhere
Will Putman / Will Putman
The Middle of Nowhere
Trillmusic.net
4:19
Change of Heart
Janie Lidey / Janie Lidey
On Solid Ground
Janie lidey.com
1:48
Platitudes
The Moms / Darcy McMullen
Out of the Kitchen
Alaskafolkarts.com
2:00
23
Joe Page / Joe Page
Alaska Mando
Alaskamando.com
2:52
Guardian Angel
Hobo Jim with Janis Ian / Jim Varsos
My Wild and Wolfen Ways
www.hobojim.com
3:25
Nellie Darling
The Norris Bowers Band / Scott Norris
Gin Chicken
Norrisbowersband.com
4:46
Luckiest Man on Earth
Todd Grebe and Cold Country / Todd Grebe
Citizen
Toddgrebe.com
2:42
Gone and Back
Anna Lynch / Anna Lynch
Anna Lynch
Annalynch.com
3:16
Telemark Run (instrumental)
Will Putman / Will Putman
The Middle of Nowhere
Trillmusic.net
4:25
Earthquake
Robin Hopper / Robin Hopper
Scrapbook
Robinhopper.com
2:41
I Am Alaska
Hobo Jim / Jim Varsos
My Wild and Wolfen Ways
www.hobojim.com
2:27
Purerehua
The Moms / Hirini Melbourne
Out of the Kitchen
Alaskafolkarts.com
2:15
Be Kind to Your Parents
The Moms / Harold Rome
Out of the Kitchen
Alaskafolkarts.com
1:14
When I Hear Music
Libby Roderick / Libby Roderick
If You See A Dream
Turtle Island Records
2:15