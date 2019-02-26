Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

As Dunleavy defends budget, nonpartisan analyst questions whether it was designed ‘to create chaos’

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

While lawmakers have been hearing a lot of criticism of the budget, Gov. Michael Dunleavy said he heard good things in a visit to Mat-Su Borough and Anchorage last weekend.

Native Vietnam vets get another chance to claim 160 acres

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Congress passed a sweeping public lands bill that includes a provision allowing Alaska Native veterans of the Vietnam War era apply for land allotments. Critics worry about a land grab.

Maine man charged in Fairbanks cold case denies involvement

Associated Press

The lawyer for a Maine man charged with killing a woman 26 years ago in Alaska says his client “categorically denies any involvement.”

Sitka senator opposes Dunleavy’s plan to sell new aquatics center

Katherine Rose, KCAW – Sitka

Gov. Mike Dunleavy proposes selling off a brand-new aquatics center in Sitka. But Sitka Sen. Bert Stedman opposes the idea: “They can sell the pool with me in it when they sell the governor’s mansion with him in it.”

Cleanup underway for Prince of Wales landslide

Joe Viechnicki, KFSK – Petersburg

Clean up work is underway this week, nearly two months after a landslide closed a road near Thorne Bay on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska.

Icelander visits Juneau to share advice for handling growing tourism industry

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

This year’s Innovation Summit in Juneau featured an expert from Iceland’s tourism sector. Much like Southeast Alaska, the visitors the tiny island nation sees every summer far outnumber its total residents.

State’s first female African American judge reflects on relatively recent milestone

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Anchorage District Court Judge Pamela Scott Washington is like a lot of dedicated public servants: a member of the community trying to help others resolve conflicts, in her case, through the justice system. But, as Washington says, “Justice is not just done. Justice is seen. And justice is experienced.”