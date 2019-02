We take a quick look back at competitive mid-distance sled dog races that many Iditarod mushers use as qualifier or tune-up races. And though he’s not in Iditarod this year, we talk to Yukon Quest champion Brent Sass about that race, his plans to return to Iditarod next year and who he thinks could win this year. We also take a visit to Alpine Creek Lodge off the Denali Highway, a remote yet comfortable training ground for established and up-and-coming dog teams alike.