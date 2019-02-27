Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Trump’s emergency declaration splits Alaska delegation

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

A close vote is expected when the Senate decides whether to reverse President Trump’s declaration of an emergency to build a wall on the southern border. The Alaska delegation is split on the question.

Dunleavy fires head of state oil and gas watchdog agency

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

In a letter sent Tuesday, the governor informed Hollis French he is “immediately” being removed from his position as chair of the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.

As Dunleavy’s budget looms, two Alaskans see diverging futures for Mat-Su

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Alaskans on both sides of the budget debate weigh in on the proposal to dramatically cut state spending to pay full Permanent Fund dividends.

State’s oil production future could be bright, but it’s also unpredictable

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Alaska’s oil production has remained relatively flat in recent years, but there could be changes on the horizon as new fields come on line on the North Slope.

Senior aide to Rep. Young lands BLM job

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

A long-time aide of Congressman Don Young has been selected to head the Bureau of Land Management in Alaska.

12 Coast Guard members face charges in Alaska drug probe

Associated Press

The U.S. Coast Guard says criminal proceedings have been initiated against 12 service members following an investigation into possible drug activity on Alaska’s Kodiak Island.

Eielson area set to be part of first federal PFAS screening

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The area around Eielson Air Force Base is one of 8 across the country selected for a first ever federal PFAS exposure screening.

Y-K Delta superintendents say Dunleavy’s budget would be devastating

Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel

Gov. Mike Dunleavy proposed deep cuts to education funding from kindergarten through 12th grade. Those cuts could more than decimate the budgets for school districts in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, according to two superintendents of regional school districts.

Ancient marsupial shared land with North Slope dinosaurs

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A tiny marsupial shared ground with dinosaurs on Alaska’s North Slope 69 million years ago.

Longtime broadcaster — and Alaska News Nightly Host — Linda Taylor dies at 72

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The old guard of Alaska journalism mourned the recent death of Linda Taylor, a former news anchor at Anchorage TV station KTUU and here on the Alaska Public Radio Network, starting in the early 1990s, continuing through the early 2000s, as host of this very show, Alaska News Nightly.