Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019

In speech to JBER troops, Trump praises Alaska, military and Dunleavy

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Returning to Washington D.C. from peace talks in Vietnam, the president gave a 20-minute speech, his first in-person address in Alaska.

North Slope village tribal government sues over ConocoPhillips’ drilling plans

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Along with five environmental groups, the Native Village of Nuiqsut is challenging the Bureau of Land Management’s approval of ConocoPhillips’ exploratory drilling plans this winter in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.

Anchorage School District says Dunleavy budget could cut programs to the bare minimum

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

In the Anchorage School District, the largest in the state, officials say they’re used to going through budget negotiations with lawmakers. But they say this year’s proposed cuts are on a different scale.

Federal agency delays final environmental review of Alaska’s gasline project

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission attributed the delay to the state’s gasline corporation.

Southeast hatcheries concerned over drought in the area

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

It’s official: most of Southeast Alaska is in a drought.The panhandle’s been blessed with a long spell of blue skies.

Family of St. Mary’s man sues trooper who shot him

Emily Hofstaedter, KNOM – Nome

Last summer, an Alaska State Trooper fatally shot a man in the lower Yukon Delta community of St. Mary’s. Now his family is filing a wrongful-death lawsuit against the trooper.

Juneau considers proposal to offer more shore power to cruise ships

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

Allowing more cruise ships to connect to shore power when they visit Juneau might mean less pollution and more money for the local electric utility. But could Alaska Electric Light & Power handle the increased volume?

Students watch as Anchorage high school stage becomes courtroom

Johanna Eurich, KYUK – Anchorage

Everyone knows that traveling from villages to go to court in regional hubs is not cheap. The question before the Alaska Supreme Court is which state agency should pay the cost for juvenile defendants whose parents can’t afford the airfare.