Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 1, 2019

Dividend paybacks meet opposition in public testimony

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

While a majority spoke out against Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s legislation to pay back permanent fund dividend cuts from the last three years, others said PFDs should never have been cut in the first place.

Proposed initiative would move Legislature to Anchorage

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

A group of Alaskans has applied to hold a citizen initiative to move legislative sessions from Juneau to Anchorage. The initiative would also bypass a law that requires the state to seek voters’ approval before incurring the costs of relocating the Legislature.

Alaska’s seafood industry says the US-China trade war is costing it dearly

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

The trade war with China is impacting Alaska’s seafood industry. Alaska seafood exports to China have dropped by a fifth compared to last year.

Fairbanks city mayor vetoes anti-discrimination ordinance

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Fairbanks City mayor Jim Matherly has vetoed a non-discrimination ordinance approved by the city council on Monday.

Senate bill prods EPA on PFAS contamination

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

PFAS have been discovered in more than a dozen Alaska communities, particularly in water wells. A U.S. Senate bill aims to make PFAS-contaminated sites eligible for Superfund cleanup.

North Pole lake tests positive for PFAS contamination

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A North Pole lake, and its fish, have tested positive for PFAS chemicals linked to a range of human health problems.

Months after quake, some Southcentral residents just starting recovery

Kirsten Swann, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

While last November’s magnitude 7.0 earthquake may have faded from the headlines, many Alaskans are still processing the impact. So far, thousands have applied for disaster assistance from state and federal sources.

Sea ice almost gone in Norton Sound; conditions ‘uncannily similar’ to last March

Davis Hovey, KNOM – Nome

Sea ice extent has been reduced to almost nothing on parts of the west coast of Alaska due to the latest series of storms that hit several communities in the Bering Strait region.

AK: Taking a ride with the last dog team left in Utqiaġvik

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

In Utqiaġvik, there’s still one dog team left, and their musher has been getting around the tundra by dogsled for more than 30 years.

49 Voices: Katy Miller of Eek

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

This week we’re hearing from Katy Miller in Eek. Miller is the Yup’ik teacher at the village school.