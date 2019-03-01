Talking Iditarod with Bill Sherwonit

Mitch Seavey arrives at the Nome finish line, the Burled Arch. (Photo: David Dodman, KNOM)
The next
Outdoor Explorer will air during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, and we’ll be discussing Alaska’s signature sporting event with nature writer Bill Sherwonit. Bill spent many years covering the Iditarod as a newspaper reporter and he has lots of stories from the trail. He’s recently put out a new book about the race. Tune in for a discussion with author Bill Sherwonit about the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.
HOST: Adam Verrier
GUESTS:
Bill Sherwonit, nature writer and essayist
BROADCAST: Thursday, March 7th, 2019. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, March 7th, 2019. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT
