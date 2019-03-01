Nearly 1 in 7 women experience significant anxiety or depression during or after pregnancy, which can lead to distress for the entire family. “Perinatal Mental Health” is one of the most critical, complex, and misunderstood components of maternal care and is often not addressed until after childbirth. Join Prentiss Pemberton and his guests as they discuss the challenges and importance of Perinatal Mental Health.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW

GUEST:

Elizabeth O’Brien, LPC

Melissa Koos Fox, LPC

LINKS: The Mayo Clinic’s basic overview of postpartum depression

Depression before and after pregnancy can be prevented. The New York Times and Insider share how mental health counseling can help expecting mothers

Are you looking for local support? Visit the Postpartum Support International Alaska Chapter on Facebook. PARTICIPATE:

