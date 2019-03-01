Nearly 1 in 7 women experience significant anxiety or depression during or after pregnancy, which can lead to distress for the entire family. “Perinatal Mental Health” is one of the most critical, complex, and misunderstood components of maternal care and is often not addressed until after childbirth. Join Prentiss Pemberton and his guests as they discuss the challenges and importance of Perinatal Mental Health.
LINKS:
- The Mayo Clinic’s basic overview of postpartum depression
- Depression before and after pregnancy can be prevented. The New York Times and Insider share how mental health counseling can help expecting mothers
- Are you looking for local support? Visit the Postpartum Support International Alaska Chapter on Facebook.
