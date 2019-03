We check in from the trail, where mushers covered the first 100-plus miles from the Willow restart Sunday to the first checkpoints, Yentna and Skwentna, and on to Finger Lake. Alaska Public Media’s Zachariah Hughes talked to mushers at Skwentna overnight, and we take a listener question on sled design. Also, today’s episode features an extended interview with Ester musher Paige Drobny, an Iditarod veteran and one of a record field of female mushers.