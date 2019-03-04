Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 4, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Trump briefly touts ANWR drilling in CPAC speech

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

President Donald Trump briefly touched on an Alaska topic in his speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday. As he has before, he touted a provision in the 2017 tax bill that opens the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling.

USCG report blames Destination sinking on overloading, outdated stability book

Laura Kraegel, KUCB – Unalaska

The U.S. Coast Guard is considering civil penalties against the owners of the F/V Destination — the crab boat that capsized two years ago in the Bering Sea, killing all six crew members.

Search team investigates potential piece of missing Guardian Flight plane

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

According to a Guardian Flight Facebook post, a search team recently located a large object in Frederick Sound that they think could be part of the missing aircraft.

Winter storms flood houses in Nunapitchuk and Kotlik

Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel

Storms battered the southern Bering Sea and the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta last month. February storms aren’t unusual, but the amount of rain and flooding is. The combination caused a lot of damage for two communities in the region.

Fairbanks man sentenced for stealing $300K from nonprofit

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A Fairbanks man has been sentenced to a year and half in federal prison for stealing from a nonprofit organization.

Report: Alaska construction spending expected to increase

Associated Press

A recent report shows spending on construction in Alaska is expected to increase by 10 percent this year, a sign the state’s struggling economy is on the rebound.

After running out of time for those signed up, state adds two public testimony hearings for budget

Katherine Rose, KCAW – Sitka

After hearing a flood of testimony last week, the Senate State Affairs Committee is giving Alaskans more opportunities to offer feedback on Senate Bills 23 and 24, legislation that would authorize a full Permanent Fund Dividend and backpay the difference on previously cut PFDs.

At Anchorage hearing, Alaskans protest Dunleavy budget proposal, advocate for income tax

Kirsten Swann, KCAW – Sitka

More than four dozen people testified against Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s budget proposal at a March 2 Anchorage Caucus meeting, with many asking lawmakers to consider tapping into new revenue sources to fund state services.

STA requests state Supreme Court reversal on injunction denial

Enrique Perez de la Rosa, KCAW – Sitka

Last month, a Juneau judge denied Sitka Tribe of Alaska’s request for an injunction that would have required the Alaska Department of Fish and game to develop new procedures in the lead up to the Sitka Sac Roe herring fishery. In response, STA filed a petition to the Alaska Supreme Court to reverse that decision last Thursday, Feb. 28.

Trooper say 1 dead in Aniak residential fire

Associated Press

Alaska State Troopers say a person has died in a residential fire in the western Alaska village of Aniak.

Nic Petit takes early lead out of Rainy Pass

Alaska Public Media

Nicolas Petit was the first musher to leave Rainy Pass this morning, with Pete Kaiser and Joar Liefseth Ulsom in 2nd and third place.

This year, about one in five Iditarod mushers is new to the race

Ben Matheson, KNOM – Nome

In addition to the field’s hyper-competitive slate of five past champions, nearly one in five Iditarod mushers this year is new to the race.

Musher Mike Williams Jr. spending this Iditarod at home with family and dogs

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

The Iditarod restart kicks off Sunday afternoon in Willow. Five Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta teams will be competing across 1,000 miles of Alaska wilderness, but a notable, local musher will be absent from the pack. However, his time will still be going to the dogs.