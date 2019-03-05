Algo Nuevo March 3rd, 2019

Here’s the Sunday, February 24th, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
Europa
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
522
La Primera Vez
Mel Y Raices
La Primera Vez
Promo
342
Hoy Te Vi
Mel Y Raices
La Primera Vez
Promo
309
Quisiera Ser Pajarillo
Conjunto Dispuesto
Promo
Unknown
303
Hace Un Ano
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
329
El Coco Rayado
Conjunto Dispuesto
Promo
Unknown
503
Me Contaron Por Ahi
Conjunto Dispuesto
Promo
Unknown
401
Avisame
Laura Canales
Vision 20, 20 Exitos
Capitol Latin
333
Gracias A La Vida
Laura Canales
Vision 20, 20 Exitos
Capitol Latin
340
El Dia De San Juan
Sangre Joven
Corridos
SJ Records
328
Gabino Barrera
Sangre Joven
Corridos
SJ Records
321
Tres Deseos
Laura Canales
Vision 20, 20 Exitos
Capitol Latin
342
Prieta Linda
Little Joe Y La Familia
Prieta Linda
Freddie
525
Suavecito, Suavecito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
Unknown
401
El Sirenito
Campeones Del Desierto
Campeones Del Desierto
Striking
409
The Long and Winding Road
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
325
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
411
Cumbia Mix
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Club Mix
Freddie
1615
Te Voy Olvidar
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
415
Tell it Like it Is
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
458
Sentimiento
Jerry Dean/Al Hurricane
Sentimiento
Atlantis
302
La Bandera De Tejas
Roger Valasquez & the Latin Legendz
Tex Mex Funk
V Discos
351
Trago Profundo
Roger Valasquez & the Latin Legendz
Tex Mex Funk
V Discos
435
Cumbia Caliente
Ray Camacho
Cumbia Rica
Cobalt
315
Cumbia Del Sol
Ray Camacho
Cumbia Rica
Cobalt
358
Mirada Que Facina
Mark RendonY Deztino
Promo
Unknown
300
Corazon De Piedra
Los Chachoros
Promo
Unknown
321
Antes
Annie Lomeli
Promo
Mezcal Muzik
338
Yo Tengo Un Amor
Ray Castillo
Promo
Jaz Trax
302
Black Magic Woman/Gypsy Queen
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
518
Oye Como Va
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
419
Ayer
Shelly Lares
Promo
Shellshock
338
Despacito Despacito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM
433
Yo Quiero Bailar
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM
347
Bonita
August
Then and Now
Sound Garden
306
Una Estrellita
August
Then and Now
Sound Garden
250
Cuatro Caminos
Los Cruizers
Tribute to Laura Canales
Maracas Music
415
La Mira
Pete Dominguez Orchestra
Recuerdos
Goldust
321
Mazz Y Mazz Conjunto Mix
Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
1148