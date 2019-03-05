Algo Nuevo March 3rd, 2019

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-

algo nuevo

Here’s the Sunday, February 24th, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

Europa
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
522

La Primera Vez
Mel Y Raices
La Primera Vez
Promo
342

Hoy Te Vi
Mel Y Raices
La Primera Vez
Promo
309

Quisiera Ser Pajarillo
Conjunto Dispuesto
Promo
Unknown
303

Hace Un Ano
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
329

El Coco Rayado
Conjunto Dispuesto
Promo
Unknown
503

Me Contaron Por Ahi
Conjunto Dispuesto
Promo
Unknown
401

Avisame
Laura Canales
Vision 20, 20 Exitos
Capitol Latin
333

Gracias A La Vida
Laura Canales
Vision 20, 20 Exitos
Capitol Latin
340

El Dia De San Juan
Sangre Joven
Corridos
SJ Records
328

Gabino Barrera
Sangre Joven
Corridos
SJ Records
321

Tres Deseos
Laura Canales
Vision 20, 20 Exitos
Capitol Latin
342

Prieta Linda
Little Joe Y La Familia
Prieta Linda
Freddie
525

Suavecito, Suavecito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
Unknown
401

El Sirenito
Campeones Del Desierto
Campeones Del Desierto
Striking
409

The Long and Winding Road
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
325

Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Mazz
Porque Todavia Te Quiero
Freddie
411

Cumbia Mix
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Club Mix
Freddie
1615

Te Voy Olvidar
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
415

Tell it Like it Is
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
458

Sentimiento
Jerry Dean/Al Hurricane
Sentimiento
Atlantis
302

La Bandera De Tejas
Roger Valasquez & the Latin Legendz
Tex Mex Funk
V Discos
351

Trago Profundo
Roger Valasquez & the Latin Legendz
Tex Mex Funk
V Discos
435

Cumbia Caliente
Ray Camacho
Cumbia Rica
Cobalt
315

Cumbia Del Sol
Ray Camacho
Cumbia Rica
Cobalt
358

Mirada Que Facina
Mark RendonY Deztino
Promo
Unknown
300

Corazon De Piedra
Los Chachoros
Promo
Unknown
321

Antes
Annie Lomeli
Promo
Mezcal Muzik
338

Yo Tengo Un Amor
Ray Castillo
Promo
Jaz Trax
302

Black Magic Woman/Gypsy Queen
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
518

Oye Como Va
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
419

Ayer
Shelly Lares
Promo
Shellshock
338

Despacito Despacito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM
433

Yo Quiero Bailar
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM
347

Bonita
August
Then and Now
Sound Garden
306

Una Estrellita
August
Then and Now
Sound Garden
250

Cuatro Caminos
Los Cruizers
Tribute to Laura Canales
Maracas Music
415

La Mira
Pete Dominguez Orchestra
Recuerdos
Goldust
321

Mazz Y Mazz Conjunto Mix
Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
1148

