Algo Nuevo March 3rd, 2019

Sunday, February 24th, 2019 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

Europa

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

522

La Primera Vez

Mel Y Raices

La Primera Vez

Promo

342

Hoy Te Vi

Mel Y Raices

La Primera Vez

Promo

309

Quisiera Ser Pajarillo

Conjunto Dispuesto

Promo

Unknown

303

Hace Un Ano

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

329

El Coco Rayado

Conjunto Dispuesto

Promo

Unknown

503

Me Contaron Por Ahi

Conjunto Dispuesto

Promo

Unknown

401

Avisame

Laura Canales

Vision 20, 20 Exitos

Capitol Latin

333

Gracias A La Vida

Laura Canales

Vision 20, 20 Exitos

Capitol Latin

340

El Dia De San Juan

Sangre Joven

Corridos

SJ Records

328

Gabino Barrera

Sangre Joven

Corridos

SJ Records

321

Tres Deseos

Laura Canales

Vision 20, 20 Exitos

Capitol Latin

342

Prieta Linda

Little Joe Y La Familia

Prieta Linda

Freddie

525

Suavecito, Suavecito

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

Unknown

401

El Sirenito

Campeones Del Desierto

Campeones Del Desierto

Striking

409

The Long and Winding Road

Mazz

Porque Todavia Te Quiero

Freddie

325

Porque Todavia Te Quiero

Mazz

Porque Todavia Te Quiero

Freddie

411

Cumbia Mix

Elida Reyna Y Avante

Club Mix

Freddie

1615

Te Voy Olvidar

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

415

Tell it Like it Is

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

458

Sentimiento

Jerry Dean/Al Hurricane

Sentimiento

Atlantis

302

La Bandera De Tejas

Roger Valasquez & the Latin Legendz

Tex Mex Funk

V Discos

351

Trago Profundo

Roger Valasquez & the Latin Legendz

Tex Mex Funk

V Discos

435

Cumbia Caliente

Ray Camacho

Cumbia Rica

Cobalt

315

Cumbia Del Sol

Ray Camacho

Cumbia Rica

Cobalt

358

Mirada Que Facina

Mark RendonY Deztino

Promo

Unknown

300

Corazon De Piedra

Los Chachoros

Promo

Unknown

321

Antes

Annie Lomeli

Promo

Mezcal Muzik

338

Yo Tengo Un Amor

Ray Castillo

Promo

Jaz Trax

302

Black Magic Woman/Gypsy Queen

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

518

Oye Como Va

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

419

Ayer

Shelly Lares

Promo

Shellshock

338

Despacito Despacito

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM

433

Yo Quiero Bailar

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM

347

Bonita

August

Then and Now

Sound Garden

306

Una Estrellita

August

Then and Now

Sound Garden

250

Cuatro Caminos

Los Cruizers

Tribute to Laura Canales

Maracas Music

415

La Mira

Pete Dominguez Orchestra

Recuerdos

Goldust

321

Mazz Y Mazz Conjunto Mix

Mazz

Club Mix

Freddie

1148