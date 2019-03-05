Midnight Sun Jazz March 2nd, 2019

Here’s the Saturday March 2nd, 2019 edition of Midnight Sun Jazz, with host Ed Ulman. Playlists for previous shows can be found here.
Every other week Midnight Sun Jazz takes the listener on a musical exploration of the diverse sounds, known fondly, as the music of the Americas or as Dr. Billy Talor puts it, “America’s classical music.” A body of musical styles and improvised performances known as swing, bebop, hard bop, Latin jazz, salsa, jazz-rock fusion, to name a few. Midnight Sun Jazz presents the finest recorded performances by international, national, regional and local improvising musical artists committed to keeping the music of the Americas sounding throughout the world.
The show’s opening and closing theme music, “Midnight Sun”, was composed by jazz vibraphonist and big band leader Lionel Hampton. Original performances of the theme, as performed by a wide variety of artists, are featured each week. Ed Ulman, your host, studied jazz at the Lionel Hampton School of Music in addition to performing, recording, and producing jazz concerts professionally.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title (composer)
Length
Artist Name
Album Title
Year
Midnight Sun
5:47
Sylvia Brooks
The Arrangement
Brown-Skin Gal (In the Calico Gown)
5:07
Duke Ellington & Ella Fitzgerald
Ella At Duke’s Place
1965
Red Door
5:27 Sherrie Maricle (drums/leader) & The Diva Jazz Orchestra
TNT – A Tommy Newsom Tribute (2004)
2004
Split Kick
9:45
Art Blakey Quintet
A Night at Birdland
My Funny Valentine
8:11
Stan Getz & J. J. Johnson
Stan Getz and J.J. Johnson At The Opera House
1957
The Cool One
3:03
Benny Golson Jazztet
The Art Farmer
April In Paris
5:04
Wynton Marsalis
Marsalis Standard Time, Vol. 1
1981
Bad Coil
10:21
McTuff
McTuff
2009
Headin’ Home
4:06
Joshua Redman Quartet MoodSwing
1994
No Love Dying
3:57
Gregory Porter
Liquid Spirit
2013
I Wish You Love
2:58
Frank Sinatra With Count Basie And His Orchestra
It Might As Well Be Swing
1964
Waltz for Debby
4:04
Tony Bennett & Bill Evans
The Tony Bennett / Bill Evans Album (Bonus Track Version)
1975
Seven Nation Army (feat. Haley Reinhart)
4:06
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox
The Essentials
2015
For Wee Folks
6:28
Joey Alexander
Countdown
2016
So Close And Yet So Far (A Tribute To The San Francisco Giants)
5:35
Andy Martin/Vic Lewis
The Project
2004
Pools
6:52
Woody Herman And His Big Band
50th Anniversary Tour
2000
Doxy
5:11
George Stone
The Real Deal
2010
I Told You So
4:10
Tall Jazz
Tall Jazz Plays Tall Jazz
1991
My Song
6:05
Rick Zelinsky
Be Like The Sun
2012
La Familia
4:56
Poncho Sanchez
Ultimate Latin Dance Party 1
2002
Midnight Sun
3:14
Tito Puente
Puente Now! The Exciting Tito Puente Band
1961