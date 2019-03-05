On the next Addressing Alaskans we have “The Costs of Alaska’s Economic Roller Coaster” presented by Alaska Common Ground. It’s a panel discussion featuring representatives from various sectors of the business community discussing the ups and downs of the state’s economy and how we can fix it.
Moderator: John Tracy
Panelists:
- Angela Libal, Owner, Title Wave Books
- Joe Schierhorn, Chairman, President & CEO, Northrim Bank
- Ryan Andrew, Business Representative, IBEW Local 1547
- Larry Persily, Former Chief of Staff, Kenai Borough
- Greg Razo, CIRI Vice President, Government Relations
- Mark Schneiter, Schneiter & Moad CPAs
- Mouhcine Guettabi, ISER
BROADCAST: Tuesday, March 5th, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
RECORDED: Sunday, January 27th, 2019 at 49th State Brewing
About
Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically via email, RSS or podcasts.