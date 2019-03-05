On the next Addressing Alaskans we have “The Costs of Alaska’s Economic Roller Coaster” presented by Alaska Common Ground. It’s a panel discussion featuring representatives from various sectors of the business community discussing the ups and downs of the state’s economy and how we can fix it.

Moderator: John Tracy

Panelists:

Angela Libal, Owner, Title Wave Books

Joe Schierhorn, Chairman, President & CEO, Northrim Bank

Ryan Andrew, Business Representative, IBEW Local 1547

Larry Persily, Former Chief of Staff, Kenai Borough

Greg Razo, CIRI Vice President, Government Relations

Mark Schneiter, Schneiter & Moad CPAs

Mouhcine Guettabi, ISER



BROADCAST: Tuesday, March 5th, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.

RECORDED: Sunday, January 27th, 2019 at 49th State Brewing

About

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically via email, RSS or podcasts.

ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE