Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, March 6, 2019

For decades, the government stood between the Unangan people and the seals they subsist on. Now, that’s changing.

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Alaska Natives have harvested the seals for more than two centuries. But tight federal restrictions keep them off-limits most of the year, frustrating residents who pay steep prices for barged-in groceries.

Keith Miller, Alaska’s third governor, dies at 94

Associated Press

Keith Miller, who served as Alaska’s third governor, has died. He was 94.

Don Young: 46 years in an office he never expected to win

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Rep. Don Young is now the longest-serving Republican in the history Congress. He reflects on his legacy, and on the goofs and gaffes that punctuate his career.

Alaskans split on Dunleavy PFD repayment plan

Kirsten Swann, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The March 6 public hearing before the Senate State Affairs Committee stretched for more than two hours, with testimony split almost evenly between Alaskans opposed

Dunleavy budget faces criticism at Alaska Native forum

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

The Dunleavy administration’s number two faced skepticism over the governor’s budget proposal at an Alaska Native Issues forum in Juneau today.

State labor economist says state policies have affected recession length

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

A state labor economist says the state government can control some of the factors that have caused the recession in Alaska to last more than three years.

EPA report shows increased chemical releases at Red Dog Mine, state pushes back

Abbey Collins, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

“Eighty six percent of all release quantities of TRI chemicals reported from region 10 are from the Red Dog Mine,” says Alexandra Dunn, the EPA’s Assistant Administrator for Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention.

Trail stories unfold as musher begin to take 24-hour breaks in Takotna

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The pause in the race gives stories from the trail enough time to start trickling out, whether it’s animal encounters, sled malfunctions, or late-night injuries.