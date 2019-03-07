Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 7, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Lawmakers want to know more about economic impact of state budget proposal

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Alaska lawmakers have many questions on how potential budget cuts may affect the state’s economy. They got some answers this week. But they still face a lot of uncertainty as they decide how deeply to cut funding for government services and permanent fund dividends — or whether to reopen a debate on taxes.

Tlingit code talkers recognized by state legislature for their efforts during WWII

Henry Leasia, KHNS – Haines

The state legislature adopted a citation Wednesday recognizing the contributions of Tlingit code talkers during World War II. During floor sessions, representatives and senators spoke about the outsized role that Alaska Natives have played in the military.

Herd on the Hill brings constituent letters right to Congress

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media- Washington D.C.

Alaskans sometimes feel like they don’t have enough say in policies that shape their surroundings. But there are Americans with literally no say in the decisions of Congress. One group of D.C. residents who sidles up to power by amplifying the voices of others, and on one recent day, they used a letter from Juneau as a ticket in.

Anchorage police: Suspected prowler shot, killed after firing at officers

Kirsten Swann, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Anchorage Police Chief Justin Doll said officers recovered a handgun with a partially ejected shell casing at the scene.

Lawsuit challenges state’s Medicaid policy denying transgender-related health care coverage

Renee Gross, KBBI – Homer

A transgender woman is suing the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services commissioner for denying transition-related health care coverage under Medicaid. The suit argues that prohibiting coverage for gender reassignment surgery and hormone therapy is discriminatory and illegal.

Predicting marine heatwaves can have economic implications

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

The Gulf of Alaska is once again experiencing a marine heatwave. Scientists around the world are trying to predict these events, but there are economic implications to forecasting the future.

Juneau Assembly rejects cruise invitation, citing possible conflicts of interest

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

The four-day trip between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Los Angeles will be the Norwegian Joy’s inaugural U.S. voyage. But some Assembly members questioned the company’s motives at Monday’s meeting.

Petit takes lead out of Iditarod checkpoint as musher come off their 24-hour breaks

Ben Matheson, KNOM – Nome

Halfway into the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, top mushers have 400 miles behind them and are gearing up for the push through the emptiest parts of trail.