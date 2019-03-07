Lawmakers and the budget

The Dunleavy administration’s budget plan has attracted a lot of attention and controversy. Now lawmakers are grappling with their role in addressing the flood of demands from their constituents while determining what state services are important and how it will all be paid for. New taxes? Lower permanent fund dividends? Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle discuss the budget on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Rep. Bryce Edgmon (I) , Alaska State House Speaker

, Alaska State House Speaker Sen. Cathy Giessel (R), Alaska State Senate President

