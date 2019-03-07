Resilience: What does it take?

Everyone feels it sometimes: defeated, out of energy and ideas, ready to give up. And yet, humans pop back up to battle another day. They have resilience. And many believe that resilience can be cultivated. So on today’s Hometown Alaska, we’ll talk with three Alaskans who have either studied resilience, or lived it themselves.

Your questions and comments are welcome throughout the program.

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

GUESTS:

Gretchen Fauske, associate director, UA Center for Economic Development

associate director, UA Center for Economic Development Michael Rosebeary , veteran and university student

, veteran and university student Sarah Redmon, project coordinator, Office of Youth Empowerment



LINKS:

PARTICIPATE: