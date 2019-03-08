Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 8, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

FDA clears path for genetically engineered salmon

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Genetically engineered salmon is on its way to the United States. The FDA announced Friday it is canceling an import alert, the last barrier keeping the AquAdvantage Salmon out of the country.

Public comment period for Pebble’s draft EIS underway, but critics stress shortcomings

Isabelle Ross, KDLG – Dillingham

Aside from concerns that the 90-day review period isn’t enough time to examine the 1,400-page document, critics say the draft environmental impact statement’s shortcomings render it insufficient.

Juneau businesses find themselves in alcohol license limbo as legislators work to change laws

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

Businesses in Juneau and across Alaska have been surprised to find their alcohol license renewals denied by the state recently. A new bill could solve the issue, but legislators say more reforms are necessary to overhaul Alaska’s alcohol laws.

Hundred rally for Fairbanks mayor after his veto of LGBTQ protection ordinance

Robyne, KUAC – Fairbanks

More than a hundred people gathered outside Fairbanks City hall last night for a rally held to support City Mayor Jim Matherly. The event followed Matherly’s veto last week of a city council approved civil rights ordinance, which would have extended basic protections to the LGBTQ community.

Nic Petit is the first to the Yukon

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Nic Petit was the first Iditarod musher to reach the Yukon River, arriving in Anvik at 4:23 a.m. this morning. It earned him $3,000 and a meal prepared by chefs flown in from an Anchorage hotel.

Nipping at Petit’s heels, mushers strategize rest to keep chase into the Yukon

Ben Matheson, KNOM – Nome

While Nic Petit races at the front of the pack, a group of mushers are preparing to make their move and capitalize on any opportunities.

AK: The unique international agreement behind the Log Cabin Ski Trails

Claire Stremple, KHNS – Haines

Skagway’s Log Cabin Ski Society and the BC Ministry of Forests work together to maintain a ski site that’s remote for Canadians, but local to Alaskans.

49 Voices: Janis Stoner, the state’s first female land surveyor

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week we’re doing something a little different and going back in time. Janis Stoner was the first female land surveyor in the state, coming up 47 years ago. Stoner lives in San Francisco now, but in her short six-year tenure in Alaska, she helped make history.