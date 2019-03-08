Veterans’ health

13% of adults in Alaska have served in the military or other uniformed services, making Alaska the state with the highest proportion of residents who are veterans. What are the health needs of Alaska’s veterans?  What services are provided by the Veterans’ Administration? Line One co-host Dr. Jay Butler discusses these questions with a panel of guests on the next Line One- Your Health Connection.

HOST: Jay Butler, MD
GUEST:

  • Vanessa Meade, Professor of Social Work at University of Alaska Anchorage
  • Verdie Bowen, Director of Alaska’s Office of Veterans Affairs
PARTICIPATE:

  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752  (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)
  • Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

