Veterans’ health

13% of adults in Alaska have served in the military or other uniformed services, making Alaska the state with the highest proportion of residents who are veterans. What are the health needs of Alaska’s veterans? What services are provided by the Veterans’ Administration? Line One co-host Dr. Jay Butler discusses these questions with a panel of guests on the next Line One- Your Health Connection.
HOST: Jay Butler, MD
GUEST:
- Vanessa Meade, Professor of Social Work at University of Alaska Anchorage
- Verdie Bowen, Director of Alaska’s Office of Veterans Affairs
LINKS:
- U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs Alaska state summary
- Veterans are more likely than non veterans to suffer drug overdose. NPR’s Martha Bebinger shares how the VA is working to help vets during the opioid crisis
- NPR’s Morning Edition details how Los Angeles is working to keep veterans off the streets
- The VA’s Quality Enhancement Research Initiative (QUERI) was created to ensure that research is conducted and translated into practice to sustain improvements in care for veterans
- The CDC reports a significant decline in Staphylococcus aureus infections among patients who receive care at the Veterans’ Administration
