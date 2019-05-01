Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 1, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

﻿﻿ ﻿﻿

Dunleavy administration being sued for withholding $20M in education funding

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Dunleavy administration is being sued by education nonprofit Coalition for Education Equity over his refusal to release $20 million in funds that were delegated to public schools last year by the Legislature.

Senate passes budget that ignores most of Dunleavy’s cuts

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

On a 19-1 vote, the Alaska Senate approved a budget with a $3,000 dividend — and a $1.2 billion gap between what it spends and what it makes.

Tensions flare among members of Congress as anti-ANWR drilling bill clears committee

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

A bill that would close the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to drilling cleared the U.S. House Resources Committee today, on a party-line vote. The outcome wasn’t a surprise, and the bill is unlikely to become law, but the session offered Congress members a chance to make their best case, for or against drilling.

Rapidly-growing 2,500-acre wildfire burning on army training range near Fort Greely

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The wildfire burning on an Army training range seven miles southwest of Fort Greely has grown to 2,500 acres since Tuesday, when BLM-Alaska Fire Service officials estimated it had burned only about 30 acres.

Kasigluk boater recovered after being missing for 6 months

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

The search for the Kasigluk man who went missing six months ago is over. Troopers flew to Kasigluk on Tuesday to inform the family of Wassilie Keene that his body had been found.

An international airplane feud could crimp one of Alaska’s most lucrative fisheries

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

A new twist in a decade-long trade war over airplanes could crimp one of Alaska’s most lucrative fisheries: The European Union is threatening new import taxes on Alaska pollock.

Fish and Game predicts larger salmon harvest compared to 2018

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

With the start of the salmon season just a few weeks away, Alaska’s fishing industry is hoping the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s pre-season forecast holds true for much of the state. The department is predicting a solid season for many of Alaska’s salmon fisheries.

Hoonah Icy Strait Point prepares for influx of cruise ship passengers

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Hoonah’s Icy Strait Point is positioning itself as one of Alaska’s top cruise ship destinations. Roughly one in three cruise ship tourists will visit the entertainment complex on the outskirts of the small Southeast community next year.

MTA announces fiber optic network from Alaska to Lower 48

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Alaska-based communications company MTA announced today it is constructing a terrestrial fiber optic network that would connect from Alaska to the Lower 48.

Whale dies after beaching near Turnagain Arm

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A humpback whale that beached in Turnagain Arm south of Anchorage near Girdwood has died. Biologists say it is an uncommon location for a humpback and they are now studying its death.

Indian Country Today editor discusses TV expansion, search for Alaska reporter

Tripp Crouse, KNBA – Anchorage

Veteran journalist Mark Trahant started working in radio broadcasting as a teenager. Forty-some years later he’s now leading Indian Country Today, a national publication that focuses Native issues and policies. His goal is to bring more Native stories and more Native journalists to the public eye.

2 Y-K women recognized by Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame

Johanna Eurich, KYUK – Anchorage

Yesterday, two Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta women were inducted into the Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame. Mary Ciuniq Pete was nominated because of her leadership in subsistence and education.