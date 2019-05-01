I am the Karaoke King | INDIE ALASKA

Kelly Terry had no formal experience when he volunteered to operate the DJ booth for karaoke night at Asia Garden Restaurant in 1994. After more than 20 years in the position, he is now a local legend around Anchorage, known for his welcoming presence at the eccentric karaoke lounge. Asia Garden is one of the only places in town that hosts karaoke seven nights a week, year-round; and this gives residents something warm to do during the long, dark Alaska winters. It also creates a diverse, supportive environment for people to express themselves and have some fun.

Video and Story by Valerie Kern

Music by FirstCom