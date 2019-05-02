Alaska Morning News: Thursday, May 2, 2019

7 a.m. Newscast

Senate passes budget that ignores most of Dunleavy’s cuts

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Alaska’s Senate has passed its version of a state operating budget Wednesday. It includes permanent fund dividend payments of approximately $3,000, and a funding gap of about $1.2 billion.

An international airplane feud could crimp one of Alaska’s most lucrative fisheries

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The European Union is threatening new import taxes on Alaska pollock, the latest development in a feud over government support for the American company Boeing and European company Airbus.

Nonprofit pursuing lease of Alaska’s oldest lighthouse

Associated Press

The oldest original lighthouse in Alaska is in dire need of repairs. Now the Eldred Rock Lighthouse Preservation Association, with the help of the Marine Exchange of Alaska, is starting the process of taking over the lighthouse to better preserve it.

8 a.m. Newscast

Dunleavy administration sued for withholding $20M in education funding

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media

A complaint from the Coalition for Education Equity, a nonprofit, argues that Dunleavy has to follow the law and release the money appropriated by lawmakers, rather than “impound” it.

Democrats on US House committee move anti-drilling ANWR bill

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media

A bill that would close the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling cleared the U.S. House Resources Committee Wednesday on a party-line vote. The bill is unlikely to become law, but the session offered Congress members a chance to make their best case, for or against drilling. Some did so loudly.