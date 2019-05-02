Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, May 2, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Navy plans to be more active in the Arctic

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

As part of an increased presence in the Arctic, Navy Secretary Richard Spencer said he’d like to send a ship through the Northwest Passage this summer.

New legislation introduced in Congress aims to strengthen Roadless Rule

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

A few states are in the process of challenging a federal rule that makes it difficult to build new roads through national lands, called the Roadless Rule.

Dunleavy administration pick for $94,000-a-year labor relations manager comes without labor relations experience

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Jared Goecker started as the state’s labor relations manager last month – a job that includes helping to supervise negotiation of union contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars. His boss said she interviewed several candidates for the job and that Goecker was the best fit.

Juneau man dies of stab wounds; police detain suspect

Associated Press

Juneau police have detained a 39-year-old man in a fatal stabbing.

Emmonak votes to keep alcohol and remain ‘damp’

Davis Hovey, KNOM – Nome

Voters in the western Alaska community of Emmonak have narrowly decided to continue restricted alcohol sales and remain a so-called “damp” community under local option laws.

Kenai rejects changing local rules for onsite marijuana use

Associated Press

Alaska marijuana regulators will take public comment on proposed tweaks to first-in-the-nation statewide rules for allowing onsite use of cannabis at authorized stores.

GVEA plans to highlight state’s largest solar farm

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Golden Valley Electric Association will highlight the utility’s new solar-energy array during tonight’s annual members meeting. Completed last fall, it’s the biggest solar farm in Alaska, designed to power 70 homes.

Marie Adams Carroll became a ‘folk hero’ fighting for Iñupiat whaling rights. Now she’s in the Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame.

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

On Tuesday, 10 women were inducted into the Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame. One of them was Marie Adams Carroll from Utqiaġvik, who stepped into a leadership role as a young woman on the North Slope during a time of crisis — when subsistence activities were threatened — and has been involved in public life ever since.

Region I music director of the year reflects on teaching in Dillingham

Isabelle Ross, KDLG – Dillingham

“I have the best job in the world,” said Dillingham’s Brandon Smith. He was recently named music director of the year for schools in western Alaska, and he is planning on continuing the school’s music program at full speed in the fall.

‘The Sun is a Compass’ highlights yearn for the outdoors

Claire Stremple, KHNS – Haines

Few Alaskans have seen as much of Alaska as Caroline Van Hemert, author of the new book, The Sun is a Compass.