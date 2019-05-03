After the shaking stopped: New info from the Nov. 30 quake

We are still living with the aftermath of last November’s major shaker. FEMA is still here helping homeowners and the school district. Eagle River students are still adjusting their lives to different schools and municipality voters passed a bond measure to help with school repairs. People are trying to get their lives back to normal.
What we might not realize is how much research this quake generated among state, university and federal researchers. And more importantly, what they learned. On today’s program we welcome local experts, all of whom presented Nov. 30 quake research at the Seisemological Society of America annual meeting in Seattle just two weeks ago. So their information is new, important, and surprising.
We’ll also hear from a fourth grader who made the Nov. 30 earthquake her science project. She asked: Why did Eagle River have more damage than Anchorage in the 7.1 magnitude earthquake on Nov. 30? We’ll find out from Sage.
Your questions and comments are welcome throughout the program. Join us!
HOST: Kathleen McCoy
GUESTS:
- Dr. Rob Witter, research geologist, USGS
- Dr. Utpal Dutta, professor of civil engineering, UAA
- John Thornley, geotechnical engineer, Golder Associates, Inc; Geotechnical Advisory Committee, Municipality of Anchorage
- (by phone) Sage Whitman, 4th Grade at Family Partnership Charter School, Alaska Science and Engineering Fair first place ribbon winner
LINKS:
- Castle Mountain Fault image on a topographic map, USGS
- “The M7 Anchorage Earthquake: Testing the Resiliency of Southcentral Alaska,” Seismological Society of America, April 2019. ORAL and POSTERS
- Chugiak Eagle River Star news article on design questions for Gruening Middle School
- New maps and data show widespread earthquake damage and more than 100 unsafe buildings, ADN, 12.12.2018
