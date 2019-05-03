Alaska Morning News: Friday, May 3, 2019

7 a.m. Newscast

Navy plans to be more active in the Arctic

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington

The U.S. Navy is increasing its presence in the Arctic, and Navy Secretary Richard Spencer said he’d like to send a ship through the Northwest Passage this summer.

New legislation introduced in Congress aims to strengthen Roadless Rule

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

On Thursday, U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., introduced legislation which could eliminate the possibility of an Alaska-specific exemption to the Roadless Rule.

Alaska Legislature recognizes annual Black History Month

Associated Press

The Alaska Legislature has voted to make February of each year Black

History Month. The measure passed the House 37-1 on Thursday after previously passing the

Senate.

8 a.m. Newscast

Alaska lawmakers consider vaccine program extension

Kirsten Swann, Alaska Public Media

The Alaska Vaccine Assessment Program was launched in 2015 and today, health officials say immunization rates are on the rise. But the vaccine assessment program is scheduled to end in 2021 — unless lawmakers vote to continue it.

Emmonak votes to continue restricted alcohol sales

Davis Hovey, KNOM – Nome

Certified results from the recent local option election show 122 votes in favor and 103 votes against keeping Emmonak a damp community.