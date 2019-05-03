Alaska Morning News: Friday, May 3, 2019

7 a.m. Newscast
Navy plans to be more active in the Arctic
Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington
The U.S. Navy is increasing its presence in the Arctic, and Navy Secretary Richard Spencer said he’d like to send a ship through the Northwest Passage this summer.
New legislation introduced in Congress aims to strengthen Roadless Rule
Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau
On Thursday, U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., introduced legislation which could eliminate the possibility of an Alaska-specific exemption to the Roadless Rule.
Alaska Legislature recognizes annual Black History Month
Associated Press
The Alaska Legislature has voted to make February of each year Black
History Month. The measure passed the House 37-1 on Thursday after previously passing the
Senate.
8 a.m. Newscast
Alaska lawmakers consider vaccine program extension
Kirsten Swann, Alaska Public Media
The Alaska Vaccine Assessment Program was launched in 2015 and today, health officials say immunization rates are on the rise. But the vaccine assessment program is scheduled to end in 2021 — unless lawmakers vote to continue it.
Emmonak votes to continue restricted alcohol sales
Davis Hovey, KNOM – Nome
Certified results from the recent local option election show 122 votes in favor and 103 votes against keeping Emmonak a damp community.