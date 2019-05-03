Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 3, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Dunleavy administration dismisses Alaska ferries chief

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

The Alaska Marine Highway System’s top official lost her job this week to cost-cutting.

US Army Corps extends comment period on Pebble’s draft EIS

Isabelle Ross, KDLG – Dillingham

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has extended the public comment period on its draft environmental review of the proposed Pebble Mine.

House Resources Committee considers making Tier 3 water protection a legislative process

Henry Leasia, KHNS – Haines

The House and Senate are considering bills that would make the state Legislature responsible for approving Tier 3 nominations for federal waters.

Four months into 2019, Anchorage on pace to break homicide record

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Through the first four months of 2019, Anchorage is now on pace to surpass the 35 homicides that occurred in 2017, the most ever in Alaska’s largest city during a calendar year. That broke a record — by one death — set the year before.

In Anchorage, land acknowledgements are gaining ground

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Maybe you’ve heard of something called a “land acknowledgement.” It’s a statement of respect at the beginning of an event acknowledging the Indigenous inhabitants of a place and their claim to the land. In Alaska, the conversation around land acknowledgement is relatively new, but it’s picking up.

Homer High School students place in Caring for the Kenai Contest

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

Caring for the Kenai, a local idea contest for high school students, announced its 2019 winners last week and two Homer High Schools students took home first and fourth place. Sophomore Austin Cline took first prize for his idea to recycle number-five plastics into 3-D printer filament.

Single winner of Alaska ice-melt guessing game announced

Associated Press

Nenana Ice Classic organizers have announced this year’s winner for the guessing contest.

AK: Search dogs harness their super-powered noses

Matt Miller, KTOO – Juneau

If you become lost or injured in Alaska, your best chance of being found may rest in the paws of an unassuming hero: a search dog. Man’s best friend has a super-powered sense of smell that can detect just about anyone, anywhere.

49 Voices: Geser Bat-Erdene of Anchorage

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Geser Bat-Erdene in Anchorage. Bat-Erdene is a foreign exchange student at the University of Alaska Anchorage who will serve as commencement speaker on Sunday. He had previously served as UAA’s student body president; a term that ended last weekend.