The trades and workforce development for Alaska

Should young people today go to a 4 year university or enter the trades? Some students do both: Get a job through a technical program so they can make enough money to support their plan for college. Others find a lifelong career and steady work in welding, carpentry, mechanics or heavy equipment. Is there a best approach? Developing the workforce of tomorrow is our discussion on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Denise Runge , Dean of UAA Community & Technical College

, Dean of UAA Community & Technical College Missy Fraze, Acting Director of Career and Technical Education (CTE) for the Anchorage School District

LINKS:

UAA’s Community & Technical College offers 14 different programs

Many Anchorage School District CTE programs have duel credit alignment with programs at UAA, UAF and AVTEC

PARTICIPATE:

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

