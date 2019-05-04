Night Music: May 4th, 2019

Here is the Night Music Playlist for May 4, 2019 with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Title
Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)
Album
Label
Song Duration
8:00 – 9:00
Little Niles
BAQ / Weston
The Fax
Accurate AC-4601
6:21
The Fax
BAQ / Aton
The Fax
Accurate AC-4601
4:47
Spring Fever
Tom Barabas
Mosaic
SP-7158
5:12
Summer Dreams
Tom Barabas
Mosaic
SP-7158
4:49
Polka Dots and Moonbeams
Bob E. Bard / Van Heusen
She Loves Me Not…She Loves Me
2nd St. REB492
6:37
I’ll Remember April
Bob E. Bard / Kaye
She Loves Me Not…She Loves Me
2nd St. REB492
6:10
After Hours
Barefoot
Dance of Life
Rhythm Safari CDL-57125
5:33
Dancing Barefoot
Barefoot
Dance of Life
Rhythm Safari CDL-57125
5:59
April in Paris
Count Basie Orchestra / Foster
Long Live the Chief
Denon 33CY-1018
3:38
A Foggy Day
Count Basie Orchestra / Duke
Long Live the Chief
Denon 33CY-1018
1:44
9:00 – 10:00
Cumbia Dramatica
Eugene Uman
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
4:24
Let’s Take a Trip
Charmaine Clamor / David
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
3:13
Grey Ocean
Jessica Lurie
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
4:25
Like a Lover
Rick Lupino / Bergman
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
4:50
This is for Albert
Kip Williams / Shorter
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
6:45
Green Peace
Dayna Lynn
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
2:39
Tonight My Love
Dr David Klee
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
4:16
Gypsy Moth
Daisy Castro
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
3:55
Groomzilla
Andrew Vogt
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
4:55
Furry Bached Lisa
Dan Mac Quintet / McElrath
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
4:03
La Piedra
Bongo Toms Music / O’Connell
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
5:45
Open Road
Michael Reiser
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
4:11