Night Music: May 4th, 2019

By
Kirk Waldhaus
-

Here is the Night Music Playlist for May 4, 2019 with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title
Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)
Album
Label
Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

Little Niles
BAQ / Weston
The Fax
Accurate AC-4601
6:21

The Fax
BAQ / Aton
The Fax
Accurate AC-4601
4:47

Spring Fever
Tom Barabas
Mosaic
SP-7158
5:12

Summer Dreams
Tom Barabas
Mosaic
SP-7158
4:49

Polka Dots and Moonbeams
Bob E. Bard / Van Heusen
She Loves Me Not…She Loves Me
2nd St. REB492
6:37

I’ll Remember April
Bob E. Bard / Kaye
She Loves Me Not…She Loves Me
2nd St. REB492
6:10

After Hours
Barefoot
Dance of Life
Rhythm Safari CDL-57125
5:33

Dancing Barefoot
Barefoot
Dance of Life
Rhythm Safari CDL-57125
5:59

April in Paris
Count Basie Orchestra / Foster
Long Live the Chief
Denon 33CY-1018
3:38

A Foggy Day
Count Basie Orchestra / Duke
Long Live the Chief
Denon 33CY-1018
1:44

9:00 – 10:00

Cumbia Dramatica
Eugene Uman
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
4:24

Let’s Take a Trip
Charmaine Clamor / David
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
3:13

Grey Ocean
Jessica Lurie
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
4:25

Like a Lover
Rick Lupino / Bergman
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
4:50

This is for Albert
Kip Williams / Shorter
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
6:45

Green Peace
Dayna Lynn
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
2:39

Tonight My Love
Dr David Klee
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
4:16

Gypsy Moth
Daisy Castro
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
3:55

Groomzilla
Andrew Vogt
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
4:55

Furry Bached Lisa
Dan Mac Quintet / McElrath
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
4:03

La Piedra
Bongo Toms Music / O’Connell
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
5:45

Open Road
Michael Reiser
Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #6
Oasis Manufacturing
4:11

