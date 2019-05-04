Night Music: May 4th, 2019

Here is the Night Music Playlist for May 4, 2019 with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title

Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)

Album

Label

Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

Little Niles

BAQ / Weston

The Fax

Accurate AC-4601

6:21

The Fax

BAQ / Aton

The Fax

Accurate AC-4601

4:47

Spring Fever

Tom Barabas

Mosaic

SP-7158

5:12

Summer Dreams

Tom Barabas

Mosaic

SP-7158

4:49

Polka Dots and Moonbeams

Bob E. Bard / Van Heusen

She Loves Me Not…She Loves Me

2nd St. REB492

6:37

I’ll Remember April

Bob E. Bard / Kaye

She Loves Me Not…She Loves Me

2nd St. REB492

6:10

After Hours

Barefoot

Dance of Life

Rhythm Safari CDL-57125

5:33

Dancing Barefoot

Barefoot

Dance of Life

Rhythm Safari CDL-57125

5:59

April in Paris

Count Basie Orchestra / Foster

Long Live the Chief

Denon 33CY-1018

3:38

A Foggy Day

Count Basie Orchestra / Duke

Long Live the Chief

Denon 33CY-1018

1:44

9:00 – 10:00

Cumbia Dramatica

Eugene Uman

Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #6

Oasis Manufacturing

4:24

Let’s Take a Trip

Charmaine Clamor / David

Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #6

Oasis Manufacturing

3:13

Grey Ocean

Jessica Lurie

Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #6

Oasis Manufacturing

4:25

Like a Lover

Rick Lupino / Bergman

Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #6

Oasis Manufacturing

4:50

This is for Albert

Kip Williams / Shorter

Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #6

Oasis Manufacturing

6:45

Green Peace

Dayna Lynn

Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #6

Oasis Manufacturing

2:39

Tonight My Love

Dr David Klee

Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #6

Oasis Manufacturing

4:16

Gypsy Moth

Daisy Castro

Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #6

Oasis Manufacturing

3:55

Groomzilla

Andrew Vogt

Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #6

Oasis Manufacturing

4:55

Furry Bached Lisa

Dan Mac Quintet / McElrath

Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #6

Oasis Manufacturing

4:03

La Piedra

Bongo Toms Music / O’Connell

Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #6

Oasis Manufacturing

5:45

Open Road

Michael Reiser

Oasis Jazz Vol. X, #6

Oasis Manufacturing

4:11